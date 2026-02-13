Marengo man charged 4th time since 2024 with public indecency, exposing himself

A Marengo man has been charged for the fourth time since 2024 with public indecency involving lewd exposure, according to court records and police.

In his most recent case, Jerry Sweat, 61, was charged Wednesday evening with public indecency/lewd exposure and disorderly conduct/breach of peace, both misdemeanors, records filed in McHenry County court show.

Sweat was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 18, according to police and court records.

Prior to those allegations, Sweat was charged with the same offenses in three other cases in October and December 2024 and in April 2025, criminal complaints show, though one of the charges was later dropped.

Authorities alleged that on the evenings of Oct. 3 and Dec. 12, 2024, and on the afternoon of April 16, 2025, Sweat “performed an act of lewd exposure of the body” and “was standing in front of his second-story window ... while masturbating in public view ... while in clear view of the public parking lot” across the street. Each time, there were people in the parking lot who “observed the act,” according to the complaints.

On July 30, Sweat pleaded guilty to public indecency in the two 2024 cases. He was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge and 120 days in county jail, of which he was supposed to serve half. Both sentences were ordered to be served at the same time, according to orders signed by Judge Justin Hansen. The case from April was dismissed, records show.

Hansen also ordered that Sweat undergo a sex offender evaluation within 60 days. The judge set aside the jail time pending the completion of the evaluation. Court records do not indicate whether he completed that evaluation, though jailers said he has not been in custody.

In a news release issued Thursday, Marengo police did not name Sweat but said the department responded to two calls the previous day “regarding a male subject standing naked in a window visible to the public.”

Police said they were “unable to make contact” with the man during the investigation of the first incident but that, after the second call, he was “ultimately arrested.”

Police also warned the public against taking the law in their own hands.

“We are aware of comments made about retaliating against this subject. We wish to remind the public that taking part in any illegal acts could result in being charged yourself,” police said in the release.

Authorities also asked anyone who witnessed the alleged incidents and has not yet spoken with an officer to “reach out to provide a statement” and that any such incidents should be reported to police.