Marengo man accused 3 times in 6 months of performing lewd act naked in front of window

A Marengo man has been accused three times since October of performing lewd acts while naked in front of a window in his residence, according to court records.

Jerry Sweat, 61, has been charged in three separate cases filed in October, December and April of misdemeanor public indecency/lewd exposure and misdemeanor disorderly conduct/breach of peace, according to three criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County court.

Authorities allege that at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 12 and 3:42 p.m. April 16, Sweat allegedly “performed an act of lewd exposure of the body ... [Sweat] was standing in front of his second story window ... while masturbating in public view ... while in clear view of the public parking lot” across the street. Each time there were people in the parking lot who “observed the act,” according to the complaints.

Sweat, who is being represented by the public defender’s office, is due back in court July 30.