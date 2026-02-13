Marengo girls defeat Woodstock, reach 20 wins: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Marengo 53, Woodstock 26: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson scored 16 points and knocked down two 3-pointers for the Indians (20-9, 12-2) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Blue Streaks (12-18, 7-6). Marengo reached 20 wins for the third time in four seasons.

Sophie Hanson added 13 points and two 3s, and Myah Broughton tallied 11 points for Marengo. Alex Nowacki had nine points on three 3s to lead Woodstock.

Harvest-Westminster co-op 57, Alden-Hebron 45: At Hebron, Hayden Smith scored 25 points and made three 3s in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss for the Giants (8-13, 5-4). Olivia Klein had 11 points and three 3s, and Teagan Vanderstappen added eight points for A-H.

Boys basketball

Alden-Hebron 54, Harvest-Westminster co-op 51 (OT): At Hebron, Fabian Carreno poured in 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Giants (12-14, 5-4) earned the NAC victory. Nick Heber tossed in 11 points for A-H.

Genoa-Kingston 68, Harvard 38: At Harvard, Julian Acosta scored 13 points and made three 3s in a nonconference loss for the Hornets (3-21).