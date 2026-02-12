Shaw Local

Crystal Lake man admits to using ‘dark web,’ Facebook to sell meth, is sent to federal prison

By Amanda Marrazzo

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection with using the dark web and Facebook to distribute methamphetamine, authorities said.

James Ettleson, 39, pleaded guilty last year to one count of distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois, Western Division.

He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

“Ettleson admitted that between September 2022 and May 2024, he repeatedly ordered controlled substances to be delivered to him through the mail via the ‘dark web,’ and then advertised to sell those controlled substances on Facebook,“ according to the news release. “In April 2023, Ettleson arranged the order and sale of a package containing 113.2 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer.”

