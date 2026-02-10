Johnsburg girls basketball notches 30th consecutive victory: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 61, Willows Academy 17: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint scored 22 points and snatched 11 steals, Lauren McQuiston added eight points and the Skyhawks coasted over the Eagles in nonconference action to remain undefeated. Skye Toussaint and Stori Hurckes each had six for the Skyhawks (30-0).

Crystal Lake South 66, McHenry 30: At McHenry, Gaby Dzik led with 26 points, Makena Cleary chipped in 11 and the Gators beat the Warriors in FVC action. Tessa Melhuish had 10 for South, while Mia Schober and Chloe Casey each had seven for the Warriors.

Hampshire 62, Dundee-Crown 31: At Hampshire, Mikala Amegasse posted 22 points, Peyton McCarthy recorded 11 and Jiselle Lopez added 10 as the Whip-Purs cruised over the Chargers in FVC play. Kate Graham led with eight points for Dundee-Crown.

Boys Basketball

Marengo 66, Streamwood 34: At Marengo, Parker Weadge finished with 24 points and Jett Lesiak added 13 as the Indians defeated the Sabres to earn a nonconference victory on their senior night. Ten different players scored at least two points for the Indians.