Lawsuit settled in beef between McHenry Golf Club, Addison’s Steakhouse

The McHenry Golf Club, formerly the McHenry Country Club, seen here on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The course was renamed after its January 2025 sale. (Claire O'Brien)

Lawsuits filed between Addison’s Steakhouse and the McHenry Golf Club have been settled, according to documents filed recently in McHenry County court.

After a pretrial conference in January, the parties agreed that Addison’s owner Jon Descher would leave the premises – the restaurant space at 820 N. John St. – and give it back to the McHenry Golf Club.

The golf club’s suit for breach of lease and monetary damages was dismissed.

According to an email provided to the Northwest Herald, Descher was given 10 days to remove personal property from the golf club. A trial, set for later in January, was canceled by the court due to the settlement.

Descher announced last year plans to expand his restaurant after the McHenry Country Club asked him if there was an interest in taking over the space. The previous tenant, The Metalwood Grille, closed in late 2024.

But in May, the McHenry Golf Club – renamed after the 100-year-old private club was sold in January 2025 to McHenry Golf Club Properties LLC for $1.98 million – was in front of the McHenry City Council. The new owner sought a liquor license to allow its golfers drinks while on the course.

A lawsuit, seeking to evict Addison’s from the clubhouse restaurant space, was filed June 3. The suit claimed that the restauranteur had defaulted on the lease by not being ready to open for the 2025 golf season.

A countersuit by Addison’s, claiming that the lease was unfairly canceled, was dismissed by Judge Suzanne Mangiamele on Dec. 12, records show.

Attempts to reach Descher and golf club owner Edward Hinz were not successful.