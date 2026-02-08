Johnsburg girls hoops stay unbeaten, set program record with 29th win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 42, Warren 41: At Gurnee, Addison Sweetwood hit a game-winning free throw as the Skyhawks beat the Blue Devils to stay undefeated and earn their program-record 29th win of the season. Summer Toussaint recorded 19 points, four assists and three steals, and Skye Toussaint chipped in 14 points and five rebounds.

South Beloit 39, Harvard 35: At South Beloit, Summer Jones had 14 points and six rebounds in the Hornets’ nonconference loss to the Sobos. Olivia Nulle added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for Harvard (8-19).

Plano 55, Woodstock North 48: At Plano, the Thunder (8-14, 3-9) fell to the Reapers in a Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Competitive cheerleading

IHSA State Meet: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, seven McHenry County-area teams competed on the final day of the state tournament.

Prairie Ridge was fifth in Class 2A with a score of 93.40, Cary-Grove (93.38) was sixth, Crystal Lake Central (91.68) placed seventh and Burlington Central (91.65) was eighth. Morris won the 3A title with a 96.60.

Richmond-Burton took fifth in Class 1A with a 88.82. The Rockets climbed five spots after taking 10th during Friday’s preliminaries. Breese Central won the 1A title with a 91.92.

Hampshire placed sixth in Class 3A with a score of 90.96 and Dundee-Crown (90.78) was seventh. Lincoln-Way East won the 3A title with a 97.92.

Girls bowling

Dundee-Crown Regional: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Huntley placed runner-up to Mundelein to move on to next weekend’s Hoffman Estates Sectional at Poplar Creek Bowl. Huntley was second with a 5,181, and Mundelein took first with 5,311. Dundee-Crown (4,177) was ninth but did not advance.

Katie Scaletta placed runner-up for the Red Raiders with a six-game series of 1,143, followed by teammate Ashlyn Tenglin (1,109) in third. Mackenzie Miller (1,048) took 10th and Kaelyn Keegan (964) was 22nd for Huntley.

Dundee-Crown did not advance any individual bowlers. Ashley Sanchez (937) had the Chargers’ best finish in 29th.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 68, Plano 55: At Woodstock, Rian Hahn-Clifton led the Blue Streaks (17-9, 9-2) with 15 points, and Max Beard (10 rebounds) and Liam Laidig each tossed in 14 in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers.

Johnsburg 75, Marengo 46: At Johnsburg, Jarrel Albea scored 18 points and Josh Kaunas had 17 as the Skyhawks (18-10, 10-1) maintained their one-game lead in the KRC with a win over the Indians (6-21, 2-9). Parker Weadge had 10 points for Marengo.

Richmond-Burton 67, Sandwich 44: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer scored 20 points and knocked down four 3s for the Rockets (18-7, 8-3) in their KRC win against the Indians. Will Gardner had 14 points and Luke Robinson added 12 for R-B.

Palatine 53. Cary-Grove 41: At Cary, the Trojans (23-4) fell short in a nonconference loss to the Pirates. Adam Bauer led C-G with 16 points and AJ Berndt added 10.

Woodstock North 63, Harvard 40: At Harvard, the Thunder (3-21, 3-8) earned a KRC win against the Hornets (3-19, 0-11).

Jacobs 60, Mundelein 41: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles improved to 15-11 with a nonconference win against the Mustangs.

Crystal Lake Central 62, West Chicago 40: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (17-10) beat the Wildcats in nonconference action.

North Chicago 63, Marian Central 49: At North Chicago, the Hurricanes (4-24) dropped the nonconference game to the Warhawks.