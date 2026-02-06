Victim ID’d from fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Harvard

Investigators had to wait until DNA analysis came back to confirm the identity of a man killed in a fiery New Year’s Eve crash near Harvard.

The victim was named as Kevin Rangel, 28, of McHenry County near Harvard, according to McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office were called about 5 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the 17000 block of Illinois Route 173, west of Oak Grove Road, according to officials.

According to the sheriff’s office, its preliminary investigation indicated a 2023 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on Route 173 “when it left the roadway to the north and struck a tree.”

The car was fully engulfed in flames, according to the release, which also said speed and weather conditions were involved in the crash.

“DNA was gathered, sent out and tested” to positively identify Rangel, according to Rein’s release this week.

Preliminary findings showed aortic and liver lacerations, but final results from the Jan. 6 autopsy are still pending, Rein added.

According to his obituary, a memorial service for Rangel was set for Friday in Belvidere.