Driver dies in Harvard-area crash where vehicle hit tree, caught on fire

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Harvard.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office were called about 5 p.m. Wednesday to the crash on Illinois Route 173, west of Oak Grove Road, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday morning news release.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Friday identification of the driver is pending.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation found the 2023 Nissan Rogue was heading west on Route 173 “when it left the roadway to the north and struck a tree.”

The car then caught on fire and “became fully engulfed,” the sheriff’s office said. Weather conditions and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner’s office are investigating.