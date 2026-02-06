Sprinkler system saves garage fire from spreading in Crystal Lake apartment complex

A fire that broke out in a garage of a multifamily apartment complex in Crystal Lake was quickly put out thanks to a sprinkler system that prevented the fire from spreading into homes, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 1:17 a.m. Thursday to the Congress Parkway Apartments in the 400 block of Ambassador Circle for an activated fire alarm. First responders arrived to one of the two-story residential buildings with “smoke showing from an east-side garage door,” officials said in a news release.

The response was upgraded to a working fire, and firefighters located a “small fire in a garage.” The fire was prevented from spreading because of the operating sprinkler system, and was put out by crews at 1:36 a.m., according to the release.

The garage sustained smoke, fire and water damage, estimated to be a $5,000 loss. No residents were displaced and all residential units remain habitable, officials said in the release.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This residential fire serves as a powerful example of the lifesaving importance of fire sprinkler systems,” officials said in the release. “Nationally, fire sprinklers are estimated to control or extinguish approximately 52,800 fires each year. In this incident, the fire was quickly held in check by the building’s sprinkler system, resulting in minimal damage and no civilian injuries. Because the fire was contained, the resident was able to safely return home without being displaced.”

Fire departments assisted in the response from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Cary, Huntley, McHenry Township, Nunda Rural, Wauconda, Carpentersville and Woodstock.