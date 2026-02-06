Cary-Grove co-op boys swimming dominates FVC dual: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove co-op 121, McHenry 48: At McHenry, the Trojans won all three relays in the FVC dual meet victory over the Warriors. Logan Droste, Ignas Venslauskas, Nathan Scerbac and Henry Pracht took first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.84), Eli Grant, Ronan Taffe, Henry Serowski and Venslauskas was first in the 200 free relay (1:32.14), and Pracht, Oliver Swietek, Scerbac and Droste won the 400 free relay (3:26.95).

Also for C-G, Taffe won the 200 IM (2:13.44), Pracht won the 50 free (23.27), Swietek won the 100 butterfly (56.69), Scerbac won the 100 free (52.65), Charlie Edwards won the 500 free (5:00.18) and Venslauskas won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.89).

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum won the 200 free (2:13.44) and 100 backstroke (52.58).

Girls basketball

Marengo 52, St. Edward 46: At Marengo, Macy Noe scored 18 points as the Indians took the nonconference win over the Green Wave. Sophie Hanson added 11 and Myah Broughton 10 for Marengo.

Richmond-Burton 64, Woodlands Academy 8: At Richmond, the Rockets rolled in a nonconference contest.

Boys basketball

Round Lake 72, Marengo 60: At Round Lake, the Indians fell in nonconference play to the Panthers.



