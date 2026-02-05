Gaby Dzik scores 31 points in Crystal Lake South win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake South 62, Prairie Ridge 47: At Crystal Lake, Gaby Dzik scored 31 points and hit five 3-pointers to lift the Gators (19-6, 10-4) past the Wolves (5-21, 4-10) in their Fox Valley Conference game. Also for South, Laken LePage had nine points, Mallory Glover had seven and Makena Cleary and Tessa Melhuish tossed in six apiece.

Maia Cassin had 21 points and six 3s to lead Prairie Ridge. Winter Gallivan had 12 points.

Harvard 42, Woodstock North 39: At Harvard, the Hornets (8-17, 1-11) knocked off the Thunder (8-13, 3-8) for their first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season. Olivia Nulle had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Summer Jones added 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Ani Gonzalez chipped in 10 points for Harvard.

Huntley 44, Jacobs 36: At Huntley, Aubrina Adamik scored 18 points and hit four 3s for the Red Raiders (18-9, 12-2) in an FVC win against the Golden Eagles (11-13, 6-7). Lana Hobday scored seven points and Alyssa Borzych added six. Brylan Lemon led Jacobs with 12 points while Olivia Schuster chipped in 10.

Burlington Central 67, Dundee-Crown 36: At Carpentersville, the Rockets (19-8, 13-2) maintained their ½-game lead over Huntley with an FVC win against the Chargers (5-22, 4-10).

Hampshire 40, Cary-Grove 37: At Cary, the Whip-Purs (14-12, 9-5) defeated the Trojans (18-7, 10-4) behind 15 points from Mikala Amegasse and 10 from Peyton McCarthy. Malaina Kurth had a game-high 16 points to lead C-G, and Avery Hoffman added eight.

Crystal Lake Central 38, McHenry 21: At Crystal Lake, Jordyn Johnson scored 19 points for the Tigers (8-18, 2-12) in their FVC win against the Warriors (4-22, 0-14). Sami Pottorff added six points for Central. Kaitlyn Miller had nine points, and Chloe Casey added six for McHenry.

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 66, Woodstock North 31: At Woodstock, Josh Kaunas had 23 points and Danny Loud scored a career-high 22 with four 3s as the Skyhawks (17-10, 9-1) kept their lead atop the KRC standings. Jayce Schmitt had nine points. Ben Hendershot led the Thunder (2-21, 2-8) with seven points and two 3s.

Sandwich 60, Harvard 34: At Sandwich, Julian Acosta scored 14 points for the Hornets (3-18, 0-10) in a KRC loss to the Indians.