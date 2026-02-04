Chimney fire breaks out near Marengo; officials issue safety warning

Firefighters were able to extinguish a chimney fire before it spread to the home near Marengo Monday evening, and officials warn residents of the dangers of mismanaged chimneys.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at 5:38 p.m. Monday to the area of South Route 23 and West Coral Road near Marengo for a reported fire coming from a chimney in a home. First responders arrived “within minutes” to embers “actively discharging from the rooftop chimney” of the home, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The call was upgraded to a working fire, and firefighters got onto the roof to investigate the chimney. Using “a limited amount of water,” crews were able to extinguish the residual buildup that had caught on fire inside the chimney, Vucha said.

The fire was put out before extending into the home, which remains habitable. The owners were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Chimney fires commonly occur when creosote, a flammable byproduct of burning wood, accumulates inside a chimney and ignites,” Vucha said in the release. “This winter has been unseasonably cold, and many residents are using fireplaces and wood-burning stoves more frequently, increasing the risk of chimney fires when systems are not properly maintained. The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts strongly encourage residents to have chimneys cleaned and inspected regularly by a qualified professional, particularly before and during the heating season.”

Only clean, seasoned firewood should be burned in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves. Construction materials, treated lumber and pine containing resins, sap and adhesives “significantly increase creosote accumulation” and increase risk of chimney fires, Vucha said.

Warning signs of a chimney fire include “loud cracking or popping sounds, dense smoke, or sparks and embers exiting the chimney,” Vucha said. Residents are encouraged to exit their homes immediately and call 911 if they suspect a chimney fire.