2026 Election Questionnaire: Martin McLaughlin, State Representative, 52nd District

Name: Martin McLaughlin

What office are you seeking: State Representative 52nd District

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and employer: President, Rive Capital Advisors

What offices, if any, have you previously held? State Representative 52nd District 2021- present, Village President of Barrington Hills 2013 - 2021

City: Barrington Hills

Campaign website: MartyForIllinois.com

Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration, Illinois Wesleyan University

Community involvement: Barrington Lions Club, Former youth sports coach

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with five adult daughters.

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

My number one priority is to ensure that the Democrat-controlled majority in the legislature does not continue to short our local communities of their deserved tax dollars, called LGDF, and to restore that number to 10%. I will continue to call for the repeal of the so-called SAFE-T Act, which has been under criticism since it was first passed into law in the wee hours of the morning in January 2021 during a lame-duck session. Michael Madigan facilitated the vote, and victims of crimes have been paying for it ever since. Even the Governor has indicated that there may be a need to “tweak” that legislation. With recent smash-and-grab break-ins and Chicago-style crime moving into the suburbs, I think it’s beyond time we addressed these soft-on-crime policies.

I will continue to vote against any tax increases, and I will support property tax relief. Our total tax burden on individuals and businesses is one of the highest in the country, and it has contributed to the flight of businesses and people to other states.

I will continue to oppose higher spending in Illinois. Our budget has continued to grow under the current Governor, as have taxes. Our pension obligations continue to grow, and our people and businesses will be saddled with that liability until we can get it under control.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

The economic growth and development in my district are, unfortunately, tied to the actions in Springfield. Illinois has a noted hostile environment toward business, and that affects attracting new businesses to the state, as well as retaining businesses and jobs already here. People and businesses who have the ability to pick up stakes and move on to better conditions in other states are doing just that. To reverse the outmigration of businesses, I have introduced three bills to give small businesses incentives to grow and manufacturing incentives to come to Illinois and grow their employee base. I’m looking for bipartisan support this session to pass these bills.

Do you support term limits for state representatives, and if so, what limits?

Yes. I stepped down and term-limited myself out of being Mayor of Barrington Hills.

I support five terms for State Representatives and a total of ten years for State Senators. Real reform of the legislature will only occur when we enact legislation banning former legislators and executive staff from lobbying the government.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

As a pension management professional for over 30 years, I understand that the state needs to aggressively fill in the holes in funding, which would create more investment opportunities, and we need to stop outdated municipal investment strategies that bar certain investments. Return on investment is a key component to getting our pension situation under control.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

The simplest way to address property taxes is to restore local community taxes from the state, which would have an immediate impact on the municipal portion of your tax bill—we need to restore LGDF to 10%

The state needs to do a top to bottom review of our educational system before we throw money at the problem. The fact is that our children are not performing to any standards that will enable them to be gainfully employed in the future. Schools need to focus on the fundamentals, and accountability is the only way to influence performance.

We also need to do a deep dive on the Chicago Public Schools. Their share of school funding is massive and their performance is subpar. The management of the district is highly questionable and the enrollment at some schools versus others begs for consolidation and reduction.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

I think the so-called Safe-T Act is one of the worst pieces of legislation that has been churned out of Springfield. The original legislation was passed in a lame duck session in January of 2021 without a single Republican vote. There was no input from law enforcement and other key players who would be impacted the most.

No-cash bail is a provision of the Safe-T Act and, not only has it allowed for criminals to continue to walk the streets, it has placed an additional burden on law enforcement who have to re-arrest criminals who don’t show up for court. Jails that were initially emptied have been filling up

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

Springfield has done a terrible disservice to public safety across our state. Right now, we need to repeal legislation such as the Safe-T Act which has not made us safe and has coddled criminals and handcuffed law enforcement. We need to stop the war on public safety and make sure that no more crazy laws that undermine law enforcement come out of the legislature.

As it relates to public safety, I am advocating for a rail crossing improvement bill that I’ve been working on with local community organizations and look forward to bringing that bill forward to protect pedestrians at rail crossings in my region.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

The law is settled in Illinois. I am an advocate for life on the way into this world, while here, and on the way out. I have always supported exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. I am opposed to the elimination of parental rights and notification in these matters, as well as forcing taxpayers to fund this.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

A sanctuary state is unconstitutional and flies in the face of federal law and the Supremacy Clause.

Our “sanctuary state” status has led to a massive influx of illegal migrants who have enjoyed billions of dollars in free food, housing, and healthcare provided by our tax dollars. Illinois has taken the sanctuary status to an extreme that lets illegal alien criminals out of jail without notification to federal immigration officials. The coordination of law enforcement in the execution and protection of our citizens should be taking place not only with illegal migrants, but with troubled youth susceptible to outbreaks of mass violence.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Until the state agrees to allow audits to make sure that Illinois Medicaid recipients are qualified, I believe there should not be increased funding.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

Yes, state law allows for the circumvention of local zoning and planning entities. Local organizations are better equipped to address these issues.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

The state should expand the use of nuclear energy. It is the cleanest and most efficient source of energy. Expansion can mean expanding existing locations like Byron or it can mean the development of a network of smaller reactors that lessens the reliance on a massive grid. Nuclear reactors aboard naval vessels have been safe and reliable for decades. A single nuclear reactor on an aircraft carrier produces enough power to support a city of 10,000 people.

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

Average building costs six years ago were $125 per square foot and now are almost $300 per square foot. This has been caused by massive inflation, massive federal spending, and now interest rates that are too high. Everyone wants affordable housing, but until we address the underlying causes of rampant inflation—which is government spending—it will be very difficult to do in the short term. Mandates from Springfield, such as EV chargers in all new construction, add costs to housing and affect affordability. The high property taxes in Illinois are also a contributor to the cost of housing.

How should the state address rising energy costs from data centers? How do you balance water rights between communities and industry regarding data center development?

Data centers are a great idea, but we need low-cost energy, and we need to have them in places that are not residential by nature. We need to shift our focus to the development of nuclear power. France generates 65–70% of its electricity by employing nuclear energy. Windmills and solar panels are highly subsidized, and their impact is minimal compared to nuclear power. I like the goal of clean, green energy, but 65–80% of the energy grid must be from nuclear and clean fossil fuel technologies until there is a major breakthrough that can make up that gap cost-efficiently

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

A Chicago Bears facility would be an $8 billion economic driver in the region if it came to Arlington Heights. I would be an advocate for them locating there. The state should offer incentives but should not provide funding. The Bears’ potential move to Arlington Heights, coupled with their plans to expand their operations, would be a huge generator of sales taxes and commerce.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

No. AI is a technology similar to computers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The fear of the outcome of AI, without knowing what the benefits would be, reminds me of the digital explosion of the 1990s and many other technologies that have improved our lives and productivity around the world. It is not something we should be afraid of or avoid. I liken it to the space race in the mid-1960s. It’s not something we shouldn’t embrace and lean in.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

Each one of my donors is a “top donor,” as are my volunteers and supporters. Interestingly, my supporters are not primarily Republican, but many Independents and moderate Democrats support me as well, and see me as a reasonable representative looking to bring common sense policies to Springfield. They are all important to me, and I enjoy speaking with them at every opportunity.

I am completely transparent in my supporters and report every donation on the state website that’s available to the public for review .