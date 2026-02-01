Hundreds rally against ICE in McHenry

Hundreds of people protested federal actions on immigration and other issues in McHenry Sunday.

The protest, dubbed “ICE Out Now,” brought out attendees to the Route 31-McCullom Lake Road intersection around midday Sunday.

A head count taken around 1 p.m., about halfway through the protest, tallied just over 600 attendees.

The protest was put on by Indivisible McHenry County, which describes itself as a “non-partisan group of progressive individuals who value democracy, equal rights, and due process for all,” according to a news release announcing the protest. The group has been involved in many protests of President Donald Trump’s administration over the past year.

Three weeks ago, several hundred people protested ICE at the same intersection following the shooting death of Renee Good Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

Sunday’s protest was among the first in McHenry County since the shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Jan. 24.

The Indivisible group said Sunday’s protest was to protest actions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and and Customs and Border Protection, and show solidarity to Minnesota, according to the release.

Many attendees held signs opposing ICE and calling for ICE to go.

Ralph Iden of McHenry said he had friends in Minnesota and while they are afraid, he said they’re committed to “standing strong.”

Iden said he and his wife really aren’t activists, but now is a time for action. He has been going to protests since Trump’s return to the White House, but, as Iden’s sign indicated, he said he sees the current moment as more about right vs. wrong, rather than left vs. right.

He said it can be easy to feel alone, but going to the protests can help with a sense of community. He said the environment is “joyful” and “very uplifting” and people seem happy to be there.

He said if people really sit down and listen to others with a different viewpoint, they would find people want the same things.

Attendee Mike Brown was wearing a frog costume in a nod to protesters wearing frog costumes in Portland. Brown said he has worn the costume at other protests and it’s a good way help diffuse a tense situation.

“It’s hard to get angry at a frog,” Brown said.

Attendee Carole Lewis said “ICE is not following the law” or treating immigrants correctly. She said she did not know anyone in Minnesota but “we’re all Minnesota.”

Lewis added what is happening in Minnesota can happen anywhere and felt it is her duty to speak up and protest. She said it was her 15th protest in the Lake and McHenry County areas since Trump came back to office.

“I want my grandchildren to have the same rights I had,” Lewis said.

While hundreds of people rallied against ICE, at least one counterprotester was spotted. And while many motorists gave supportive honks, others expressed support for President Trump and opposed the protesters. One motorist told attendees to get on a bus and go home.

Sunday’s protest was the latest against the current federal administration in McHenry County, which has been a Republican Party stronghold for many years. Trump won a majority of the county’s votes in 2024, and the party widened its majority on the McHenry County Board that year, gaining a 15-3 supermajority.