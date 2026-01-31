‘ICE Out Now’ protest set for Sunday in McHenry

More than 600 people came out Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, on Route 31 in McHenry for an anti-ICE protest, organized by Indivisible McHenry County. The national organization encouraged protests over the weekend in response to the death of Renee Good Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Janelle Walker)

Indivisible McHenry County will host an “ICE Out Now!” roadside protest rally from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road in McHenry.

The group, part of a larger nationwide organization, has hosted several rallies in McHenry County over the past year that have been critical of actions by President Donald Trump’s administration, with turnouts ranging from 2,000 to a few hundred people.

“The purpose of the event is to protest the violent, deadly and unconstitutional actions perpetrated by ICE and Border Patrol, and to show solidarity for our neighbors in Minnesota,” according to a news release.

Indivisible McHenry County is a “non-partisan group of progressive individuals who value democracy, equal rights, and due process for all,” according to the release. The group says it has 4,000 members who live in or near McHenry County.