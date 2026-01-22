New community of duplexes proposed in Algonquin

Atlanta-based Pulte Homes is proposing to build 19 duplex lots, totaling in 38 units at the southwest corner of Stonegate Road and Huntington Drive in Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

Developers are looking to build a neighborhood of duplexes in Algonquin off Randall Road.

Atlanta-based Pulte Homes proposes 19 duplex lots, totaling in 38 units, at the southwest corner of Stonegate Road and Huntington Drive.

Called Huntington Villas, the residences would sit on nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land that is currently zoned industrial. Algonquin Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plans in a unanimous vote this week.

The development is not age-restricted, but it is “geared towards” an older demographic because of the low maintenance required of homeowners, Eric Prechtel, an attorney representing Pulte, said. The homeowners’ association for the community would be responsible for maintenance, landscaping and snow removal.

Two access points are planned to connect to Stonegate Road and at Huntington Drive, ending in a cul-de-sac. Developers also plan to add an internal multi-use path, connecting to the Randall Road Wetland Trail.

Each duplex would have a two-car garage with room for two parking spaces on the driveway. Additional guest parking is proposed with eight perpendicular spaces and 12 street parking spots, according to village documents.

Within the community, three home styles would be offered with one- to three-bedroom units ranging from just over 1,500 square feet to over 2,700 square feet. Pulte allows buyers to customize their home, with the ability to add second-floor options, Prechtel said.

Developers are requesting that some side yards have a 10-foot setback – 10 feet shorter than the village’s requirement. Another variation to the village code is that two of the 19 lots would be smaller than the minimum requirement of 10,000 square feet, with the smallest lot being 351 square feet smaller than the minimum.

Village staff added a condition that would prohibit sheds from being built in the backyards because of the “restrictive” smaller lot sizes, Village Planner Stephanie Barajas said.

Landscape buffering is planned between existing homes to the north and between public roads. The plan calls for “significant space” between homes off Huntington Drive, with the duplexes placed about 50 feet from the road, Prechtel said.

The entire development is expected to bring in seven new students to District 300, according to village documents.

A traffic study found the development would have a “minimal impact with an estimated increase of approximately ten vehicles per hour during morning and afternoon peak hours,” according to village documents.

For next steps, the preliminary plan will go before the Village Board, and then eventually petitioners will need to return to the Village Board for final plan approval.

Pulte also plans to build 175 single-family homes on an empty plot of land in Crystal Lake, once set to be an Amazon warehouse. The Crystal Lake City Council asked Pulte to come with another plan updating the architectural style, after which the Council gave the go-ahead.