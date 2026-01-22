McHenry County’s next public defender named after predecessor’s 40-year run

Newly appointed McHenry County Public Defender Richard A. Behof who will start in his new role Feb. 7, 2026, after Mark Cook retires from an almost 40-year career. Behof has worked in the office as an assistant public defender since 1995. (Photo provided by Richard A. Behof)

A longtime McHenry County assistant public defender has been appointed as the new head of the office.

Richard Behof, who joined the office in 1995, has been appointed by the circuit judges of the McHenry County courthouse.

On Feb. 7, Behof, 56, will officially replace Mark Cook, who is retiring after nearly 40 years leading the office that represents indigent defendants. Cook’s last day is Feb. 6.

“I am honored that the Circuit Judges have the faith in me to carry out the duties of the Public Defender,” Behof said in a release. “I look forward to leading the fine group of attorneys at the Public Defender’s Office.”

Born in Chicago and raised in the McHenry County area, Behof is a graduate of Carmel High School in Mundelein. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from Carthage College in Wisconsin. He received his juris doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1994.

After clerking with the Lake County Public Defender’s Office, Behof was sworn in to practice law in 1995 and began his career with the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office later that year.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Behof has demonstrated a strong commitment to the constitutional rights of indigent defendants and to the fair administration of justice,” the release stated. “His institutional knowledge, leadership, and dedication to public service reflect the values of the Office of the Public Defender and the broader justice system.”

Behof is a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and is the proud father of Carter, a 20-year-old college student pursuing aviation studies at Arizona State University.