McHenry County public defender, ‘quiet powerhouse,’ retiring after almost 40 years on the job

After almost 40 years as McHenry County‘s public defender, Mark Cook, described as “a quiet powerhouse,” is retiring.

Cook, among the longest-serving public defenders in the state, was appointed in 1986 and has led a “distinguished career” spanning “decades of dedicated public service,” McHenry County Trial Court Administrator Dan Wallis said.

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Cook has been a steadfast advocate for the constitutional rights of indigent defendants, elevating the standards of representation and embodying the ideals of fairness and justice central to the mission of the 22nd Judicial Circuit,” Wallis said.

He added that Cook’s “leadership has strengthened the office; advanced training and professional development for assistant public defenders; and promoted a culture of integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to due process. The court extends its sincere gratitude for his exceptional service to the residents of McHenry County.”

Echoing Wallis’s remarks, Chief Judge Michael Feetterer said Cook “has done a tremendous job over the years putting together a talented, dedicated group of attorneys who do an outstanding job representing their clients. Mark will be missed.”

Those who work with Cook in the public defender’s office said in a statement that for almost 40 years, Cook “has been a cornerstone of the McHenry County legal community. Known for his steady judgment, unwavering professionalism and deep compassion for the people he represents, he has built a legacy defined by integrity and fairness.”

His colleagues described him as “a quiet powerhouse,” someone who “never sought the spotlight, yet whose influence has shaped the county’s justice system for generations.”

As public defender, Cook “oversaw thousands of cases, guided countless young attorneys and upheld the constitutional right to legal representation with remarkable consistency. ... He made sure every voice was heard no matter their background, circumstances or charges,” his colleagues said.

Longtime chief investigator Coral Drzewiecki said Cook “believed in the dignity of every person who walked into his office. He pushed us to do better because he always did better.”

Throughout his career, Drzewiecki said, Cook has been a leader, and “his values remained constant: fairness, integrity and compassion. Cook leaves behind an office strengthened by his wisdom and a community shaped by his commitment.”

State’s Attorney Randi Freese thanked Cook for his decades of service and wished him well in retirement.

Cook said he leaves with “tremendous gratitude.”

“I’ve always believed that if you love what you do, it never feels like work, and serving this community has been just that – an honor, not a job," he said. “I’m proud of the work that the office has done and the skill and compassion we brought to every case. Leading this office has been one of the greatest privileges in my life, and I’m thankful to the people of McHenry County for trusting us to serve them.”

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of McHenry County is accepting applications from now until Dec. 31 for Cook’s successor. Interviews will be held in January. The appointment is scheduled to begin Feb. 9.

Those who apply must be attorneys licensed to practice law in Illinois and be in good standing. Application packets may be picked up in hard copy form from court administration and also are available on the 22nd Judicial Circuit website at 22ndcircuitil.gov.

For additional information regarding the application process, contact court administration.