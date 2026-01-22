McHenry Athletics gets behind ‘Riverside Strong’ endeavor: Northwest Herald boys basketball notebook

McHenry's Adam Anwar blocks the shot of Crystal Lake South's Carson Trivellini during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In light of the recent fire that impacted Riverside Bake Shop and Reeses Barkery and Pawtique in McHenry, McHenry High School Athletics is getting involved to rally around and support the two local businesses.

When McHenry hosts Hampshire in a girls/boys basketball varsity doubleheader Friday, Jan. 30, the community can help raise money in support of both businesses. McHenry has teamed up with Freundly Designs in McHenry to create limited edition “Riverside Strong” T-shirts and hoodies, with 100% of the proceeds from the sales going directly back to both Riverside Bake Shop and Reeses Barkery.

A fire truck is parked in front of the Riverside Bake Shop in downtown McHenry Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Cassie Prigge)

“These two shops aren’t just businesses, they are part of the fabric of our community,“ said McHenry athletic director Chris Madson, who grew up in McHenry, walking distance from Riverside Drive. ”For decades, families, students and residents have made memories at Riverside Bake Shop and Reeses Barkery, whether grabbing donuts before school, picking up treats for their pets or simply enjoying the small-business warmth that makes McHenry feel like home."

The T-shirts and hoodies will be sold during the school day through next week and at the game. Starting at $25, they can be bought online at freundlydesigns.com.

The girls basketball game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.

“In times of challenge, communities like McHenry show what they’re truly made of,“ Madson said. ”Let’s rally behind these incredible small businesses as they work to rebuild and recover."

Sons in action: Dundee-Crown and McHenry were originally scheduled to play each other Wednesday this week. The Fox Valley Conference game was moved up to Tuesday, allowing coaches Lance Huber (D-C) and Corky Card (McHenry) to watch their sons play basketball the next night at Lake Forest College.

The boys flipped dates with the girls, who played Wednesday night at McHenry.

“It was very kind of the (girls) program to switch,” Corky Card said.

Coaches Lance Huber (left) of Dundee-Crown and Corky Card of McHenry talk before their teams' Fox Valley Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025, at McHenry. (Joe Aguilar)

Huber’s son Jason, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, and Card’s son Brock, a 6-foot senior guard, are roommates and basketball teammates at Monmouth College.

Monmouth headed into the game against Lake Forest College with a 13-4 record and atop the Midwest Conference at 8-0. Lake Forest College (11-5, 6-1) features former McHenry star Marko Visnjevac. Monmouth won the game 97-96 on Jason Huber’s free throw with 0.4 seconds left in overtime.

Lance Huber and former Prairie Ridge coach Card are the two most tenured coaches in the FVC and have known each other for years.

“When I first started, he and his dad [Ray] were really, really good with helping me learn how to coach,” Lance Huber said. “They’re just a great basketball family and a great family in general.”

South’s high-flyin’ duo: Crystal Lake South has been winning – and soaring.

Nick Stowasser and Noah Cook combined for five dunks in the Gators’ 59-51 win over visiting McHenry on Jan. 14. South fans got a glimpse of Stowasser’s dunking skills last season, and the 6-4 junior has continued to elevate in more ways than one this winter.

Crystal Lake South’s Nick Stowasser glides in for a slam dunk against Lakes in varsity boys basketball Hinkle Holiday Classic action on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“He’s very athletic and a powerful dunker,” Cook said. “That’s what his dunk style is like.”

Stowasser, whose 23 points against Carmel on Saturday marked his third 20-point effort of the season, boasts a vertical jump of nearly 40 inches. The first-year starter skied to dunk a missed 3-pointer by Cook against McHenry and had two breakaway dunks earlier in the game.

“My knees used to hurt because of growing pains,” Stowasser said. “They were weak, and then I went to a trainer and got my muscles stronger around it. [My vertical leap] went up from like 28 [inches] to 38.”

The 6-7 Cook, who’s also a junior, uses his length and athleticism to dunk whenever he can.

“He’s got a lot more than I do,” Stowasser said. “He’s more tricky. He’s insane. He’s very tall, lengthy, gets some rebounds. He can dunk on anyone.”

No, Stowasser and Cook don’t have dunk contests at practice.

Crystal Lake South's Noah Cook dunks the basketball in front of McHenry's Nathan Ottaway during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“I can’t stay with him,” Stowasser said. “He’s special.”

South (15-6, 7-2 FVC) takes a nine-game winning streak into Friday’s home game against FVC-leader Cary-Grove (19-2, 9-0 FVC), which has won 10 in a row.