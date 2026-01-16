Man hit by car, killed while crossing McHenry road

A man walking across Route 120 in McHenry died after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon, police report.

The McHenry Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Elm Street and Meadow Lane for a reported crash involving one car and a pedestrian, according to a McHenry police news release.

A preliminary investigation by police found a pedestrian was struck by a red 2008 Ford Focus while the car was traveling east on Route 120, also known as Elm Street in that area. The pedestrian was walking south across Elm just east of Meadow Lane, according to the release.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old McHenry man, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in the release.

Police said another also car traveling east on Elm stopped to avoid hitting the man when the Ford Focus struck him. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

No citations were issued, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the release. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Authorities said they were withholding the man’s identity until his family could be notified.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team responded and assisted in the investigation. The team consists of police officers from McHenry, Woodstock, Spring Grove, Harvard, Cary, Johnsburg and Lake in the Hills.

Police ask anyone with information related to the crash to contact McHenry Police at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can be made through the police department’s tip line at 815-363-2124.