Fox Lake woman who died in crash ID’d

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 78-year-old woman who died in a crash Friday in Fox Lake.

Linda Thompson of Fox Lake was named as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rollins Road and Grand Avenue Friday morning.

Fox Lake officers responded to the scene where they found Thompson unconscious inside her vehicle, according to a previous Fox Lake Police Department news release. Officers forced entry and determined she was not breathing.

Thompson was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed by the coroner’s office Tuesday, and preliminary findings “at this time are inconclusive,” according to the news release. A toxicology report is pending.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black Lexus SUV was stopped at a red light at the intersection and was struck from behind by a Chrysler minivan driven by Thompson.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV, both juveniles from Round Lake, were evaluated on scene by Fox Lake Fire Protection District personnel and reported no injuries.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.