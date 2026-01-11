Woman, 78, dies in Fox Lake traffic crash

The Fox Lake Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred about 7:15 a.m. Jan. 9 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rollins Road.

Fox Lake officers responded to the scene of a reported two-vehicle traffic crash involving a black Lexus SUV and a tan Chrysler minivan. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the Chrysler minivan, a 78-year-old Fox Lake woman, unconscious inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers forced entry into the minivan and determined that the driver was not breathing.

Personnel from the Fox Lake Fire Protection District arrived on scene and immediately initiated life-saving measures. The driver was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the black Lexus SUV was stopped at a red traffic signal on Rollins Road at the intersection with Grand Avenue, police said. The Chrysler minivan was traveling west on Rollins Road and struck the Lexus from behind.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV, both juveniles from Round Lake, were evaluated on scene by Fox Lake Fire Protection District personnel and reported no injuries.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Currently, the cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.