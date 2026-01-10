Letter: Bowling for Zach to continue son’s legacy

In December 2015, I started a fundraiser called “Stuff the Stocking for Zach,” in memory of my son, Zach Brokaw, who died at age 20, after falling asleep behind the wheel.

Zach’s mission in life was to make the world a kinder place, and over the next 10 years, we raised in excess of $113,000, which was given out via Random Acts of Kindness throughout our community and beyond. Past recipients have included veterans, senior citizens, families in financial need, cancer patients, and individuals going through a difficult time. We’ve assisted with groceries, veterinary bills, auto repairs, etc.

I had intended to end the fundraiser in 2024, but after hosting a very well-received bowling tournament, I decided to continue on with the bowling event moving forward. We had almost 100 bowlers (from 2-75 years in age!), over 50 amazing raffle prizes and raised over $6,000 that afternoon!

So this April 12, we will be host the second annual Bowling for Zach at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock. We are in need of bowlers of any age and skill level, plus individuals and/or businesses to donate gift certificates, raffle prizes and/or monetary donations to help fund the event.

For more information, please reach out to me at 815-276-4194 or dianebrokaw@juno.com. Pre-registration is required to bowl, but not necessary for those wishing to just come for the raffles!

We have positively impacted THOUSANDS of lives in Zach’s memory, and look forward to be able to continue doing so!

Diane Brokaw

Woodstock