Letter: After 90 years, looking forward to 2026

God willing I will turn to the ripe old age of 91 in January.

I have lived near or in Crystal Lake my whole life. Born on a farm in Bull Valley, I have watched our small town grow by leaps and bounds. I have complained to my grown sons. One is 69 and one is 65. They say it’s progress Mother.

I know a lot of history from my past. From going to a one-room school on Edgewood Road by Terra Cotta to graduating from Central High School. The only high school we had with Cary and Fox River Grove students students attending also in the 50s. Working at Piggly Wiggly grocery store to Eagle Foods for 33 years.

I joined Bethany Lutheran Church in 1950, watching it grow to the great church it is today. Recently, Pastor Katie Mueller serves our church. I volunteered at the church kitchen, ushered. Also at the Salvation Army delivering meals and taking people for doctor appointments.

Now I have married a wonderful classmate from high school. I am thankful to have three wonderful grandchildren and four amazing great grandchildren. I have great friends and neighbors. I am healthy and happy. Thanks to the Lord.

On Dec. 10 at Bethany Lutheran Church, my husband and I witnessed the most spectacular Christmas program by Cary-Grove students, directed by Rob Boncosky. The talented group was wonderful with their singing and dancing. What a blessing at this time of year. Looking forward to 2026.

Barbara Nelson

Crystal Lake