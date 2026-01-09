Ex-McHenry man, registered sex offender charged in Arkansas with kidnapping, ‘rape’ of child

A former McHenry man who is a registered sex offender is accused in Arkansas of kidnapping, sexually assaulting a child and threatening her with a firearm, according to a news release from the Marion County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office.

Steven M. Manson, 35, of Yellville, Arkansas, is charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault, according to the release. He is being held in the Marion County jail on a $350,000 bond, according to authorities.

Among his convictions in McHenry County is a 2012 aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl when he was 20, according to McHenry County court records and the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court records.

In the Arkansas case, Manson is accused of sexually assaulting a child on or about Nov. 20 and threatening her and an adult female with a firearm on Dec. 30, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the child was interviewed by investigators, then by a forensic interviewer; both times she said Manson sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

At the same time, it also was reported by authorities that Manson allegedly threatened the child and a woman with a shotgun on Saturday during an argument. Investigators executed a search warrant at Manson’s residence, “where they located and seized the firearm he is alleged to have used to threaten” the pair, according to the sheriff’s release.

This search led to additional charges of kidnapping, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening and being a habitual offender, according to authorities. Because he is a convicted felon, according to authorities and court records, it is illegal for him to possess a gun.

On Tuesday in a McHenry County courtroom, Judge Mark Gerhardt entered an order issuing a warrant for Manson’s arrest, records show. Should he bond out of jail in Arkansas, he could be extradited to McHenry County, where court records show he has two cases to address.

In one case, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke conditional discharge in a 2022 case in which he pleaded guilty to theft from big-box retailers in Johnsburg and McHenry, court records show. He was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge in that case, according to the records.

While serving that sentence, Manson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident where a woman was injured in Lakewood and not reporting it, according to court documents. He has been on pretrial release in that case, but prosecutors are seeking to revoke that release, as well, documents show.

McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash had also filed two motions ordering Manson to be evaluated for mental health fitness, which Manson has not complied with, the prosecutor said.

An attempt to reach Manson’s attorney was not successful.

In Springfield, Missouri, Manson faces misdemeanor animal abuse and neglect or abandonment charges, according to Greene County, Missouri, court records and reporting by the Springfield Daily Citizen.

He is accused of traveling there from Arkansas to sell farm animals, and on May 31, his pickup truck and trailer were found parked outside a hotel with more than 100 animals, including rabbits, ducks, pigs, goats, turkeys and chickens, inside “unattended and in poor condition with no food or water,” according to court records.