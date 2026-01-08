Nate Ottaway’s stellar showing sparks McHenry during FVC win over Jacobs

McHenry's Blake Renfro and Nate Ottaway (left to right) each scored in double figures to lead the Warriors in Wednesday's FVC win over Jacobs. (Russ Hodges)

Junior forward Nate Ottaway let out an emphatic roar after rolling in a layup through contact during the third quarter of McHenry’s Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game against Jacobs.

It was one of several highlights for Ottaway, who showcased a full arsenal of skills on the offensive end of the floor. The 6-foot-6 forward hit a pair of triples and converted a game-high 12 field goals, leading McHenry with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 66-56 victory over the Golden Eagles on Wednesday.

“There was so much energy in this place,” Ottaway said. “We had everyone here and it was a great game. I’ll do anything to win. I’ll score 20-something points, I’ll get those rebounds, I’ll make the hard plays and I’ll get my teammates open. I’ll do what it takes.”

McHenry (11-4, 4-1 FVC) extended its winning streak to four games and remained near the top of the conference standings with the victory. Ottaway was one of three Warriors to finish in double figures, as 6-foot-7 senior forward Blake Renfro added 13 points and seven rebounds while another 6-foot-7 senior forward, Adam Anwar, scored 14 points with four rebounds off the team’s bench.

“Our game plan was to run the floor and try to get quick buckets,” Renfro said. “We did whatever we could. It was a pretty big win and there are a couple of teams we still need to beat, but this is a big confidence builder. We all knew it was going to be a hard game.”

Jacobs (8-6, 2-3 FVC) sprung out to the early lead in the first quarter, where senior guard Jack Magee scored five quick points and buried the first of his game-high four triples. Senior guard Ernesto Castro Ham provided a big punch from the Jacobs bench, drilling a pair of 3-point shots to help spark the Golden Eagles.

Jacobs guard Jack Magee finished with 14 points and made four 3-pointers during Wednesday's FVC game against McHenry. (Russ Hodges)

“My teammates always have confidence in me,” said Magee, who drained three triples in the first half. “They give me the ball and they know I’m going to hit it... If we play harder on defense and control what we can control, we’ll be right back in it next week.”

With Ottaway and Anwar exerting their size from the painted area, McHenry took control and carved out an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. While the Golden Eagles put Anwar in foul trouble during the second quarter, Renfro and Ottaway steered the ship for the Warriors. Renfro made a key triple late in the second quarter to help McHenry maintain a slight advantage, 37-32, at halftime.

The Warriors stretched their lead to double digits in the third quarter, where McHenry’s stifling zone defense held Jacobs to just six points and forced several turnovers in the half-court area. On defense, the Golden Eagles were unable to contain Ottaway, who knocked down a 3-pointer and let out a yell after a layup on a foul. McHenry, behind an 11-0 run, led 56-38 after three quarters.

“We have a great zone and it’s easy for us to keep their good players away from the rim,” Renfro said. “That’s always our goal.”

Despite suffering a third straight loss, Jacobs generated a brief spark early in the fourth quarter, stringing together a 9-2 run that included multiple layups from senior forward Carson Goehring, who finished with 11 points and two rebounds. Key rebounds by Quinn Gorges, who had eight points and six boards, and double teams on defense enabled Jacobs to bring the Warriors within single digits.

Trailing by 10 with under two minutes remaining, the Golden Eagles unloaded their bench and McHenry closed the game out with free throws. Freshman guard Malachi Bell had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for Jacobs, while junior guard Dane Currie posted seven points and a team-high five assists for McHenry in the win.

Both teams will return to action on Friday, when Jacobs welcomes in Huntley and McHenry hosts Crystal Lake Central for FVC action.