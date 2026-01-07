Adam Bauer leads Cary-Grove boys basketball to nonconference road win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 62, Carmel 35: At Mundelein, Adam Bauer scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Trojans in their nonconference win.

AJ Berndt added seven points and five assists for C-G (12-2).

Alden-Hebron 52, Christian Liberty 41: At Alden-Hebron, the Giants received 11 points apiece from Fabian Carreno, Nick Heber, Aldo Carreno and Hayden Nelson in their Northeastern Athletic Conference win. A-H improved to 6-7 and 3-1 in the NAC.

Girls basketball

Huntley 53, Dundee-Crown 23: At Carpentersville, Evie Freundt scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures for the Red Raiders in the Fox Valley Conference game. Aubrina Adamik and Alyssa Borzych added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Huntley (10-6, 5-1). Dundee-Crown fell to 2-12, 1-4.

Hampshire 41, Crystal Lake South 30: At Hampshire, Mikala Amegasse scored 18 points, Peyton McCarthy added eight, and the Whip-Purs (9-9, 4-2) won the FVC game. Laken LePage scored 20 points for South (9-4, 3-2).

Jacobs 52, McHenry 26: At McHenry, sophomore Brylan Lemon scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles to the FVC win. Olivia Schuster added 10 points for Jacobs (6-8, 3-2). For McHenry (4-11, 0-5), Chloe Casey had nine points, Kaitlyn Miller scored eight and Lucy Jones added seven.

Alden-Hebron 37, Christian Liberty 28: At Hebron, Hayden Smith scored 22 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Giants to the Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Martha Aguilar added nine points for A-H (4-4, 2-1).

Woodstock 45, Sandwich 36: At Sandwich, Alex Nowacki had 14 points to lead the Blue Streaks to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Emma Bierman added nine points and five rebounds for Woodstock (5-10, 3-2), and Reese Zawisza also scored nine points.

Girls wrestling

Woodstock co-op 51, Grant 27: At Woodstock, Woodstock’s co-op received pins from Eva Hermansson (100 pounds), Aubree Hansen (110), Hannah Olsen (130) and Ella Fulkerson (170)

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,234, Woodstock North 3,225, Marengo 3,195: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, North’s Skyler Comer rolled a 697 series with a high game of 241. Max Haggerty led Woodstock with a 606 series, which included a high game of 220. Marengo’s Brandon Schmidt rolled a 680 series, including a high game of 233.

Huntley 3,071, Harvard 2,614: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Huntley won behind Logan Nicolas’ 564 series, which included a high game of 202. The Red Raiders’ other contributors included Grant VanValkenburg (538 series/187 high game), Will Larkey (525/222) and Zach Micho (507/183).

Harvard was led by Gael DeLeon’s 494 series, which included a high game of 176. Joe Berkholtz had a 482 series with a high game of 182.

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,749, Dundee-Crown 2,304: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Kayla Miller’s 536 series, which included a high game of 194, led the Indians to victory. Lillian Colberg’s 212 game highlighted her 507 series. D-C was paced by Ashley Sanchez’s 451 series, which included a high game of 166.

Huntley 3,062, Plano 1,159: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley. Katie Scaletta rolled a 603 series, including a high game of 222, to lead the Red Raiders. Huntley also received strong performances from Ashlyn Tenglin (520 series/182 high game), Mackenzie Miller (509/191) and Vanessa Vazquez (506/189).

McHenry 1,995, Grayslake 1,774: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Emma Ellison led the victorious Warriors with a 395 series, which included a high game of 160. Annabelle Weireis added a 393 series with a high game of 145.

Woodstock North 2,589, Jacobs 2,361, Woodstock 2,340: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell led North with a 580 series, which included a high game of 212. Jacobs’ Isabella Rito rolled a 501 series, which included a high game of 195. The Golden Eagles also got a 460 series from Sura Dalke, whose high game was 177. Woodstock’s Avery Carpenter rolled a 210 in her first game en route to a match-best 516 series.

Johnsburg 2,293, Burlington Central 1,973: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue rolled a 450 series, including a high game of 154, for the Skyhawks. Julia Erickson added a 433 series (159 high game). Central’s Nikhaar Takhar had a 450 series with a high game of 152.