Woodstock woman accused of arson in Walmart fire

A Woodstock woman has been accused of arson in a fire that broke out at the local Walmart on New Year’s Eve.

McHenry County court records indicate Adilyn R. Monette, 21, of Woodstock was charged with arson with damage to real or personal property and criminal damage to property. Both are Class 2 felonies.

A criminal complaint alleged Monette drove to the store and “covered numerous baby cribs in camping fuel” and used matched to light them on fire. The complaint alleges Walmart managers said the damages were over $5 million.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the store at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said. The store was being evacuated when fire crews arrived and crews found evidence of the fire near the back of the store. The building’s automatic sprinkler system had put out the fire by that time, Vucha said.

The store was closed for the rest of the evening Wednesday and all day Thursday. The Woodstock Walmart posted on Facebook Thursday that it was “temporarily closed” but it can still dispense pharmacy prescriptions in the drive-thru.

Monette is due in court Friday.