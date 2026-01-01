Fire breaks out at Woodstock Walmart on New Year’s Eve

A fire broke out at the Woodstock Walmart Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A fire broke out at the Woodstock Walmart on New Year’s Eve, forcing evacuations and the store to close.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the store at 1275 Lake Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

“Firefighters arrived to find the store being evacuated. Employees advised crews that there had been an active fire inside the building,” Vucha said.

Inside, firefighters found evidence of the fire near the back of the store, though the building’s automatic sprinkler system had already extinguished it.

No injuries were reported, but the store was closed for the rest of the evening because of smoke damage throughout the building.

Fire crews stayed on scene for over two hours to monitor conditions and help with smoke removal. Crews requested the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District airboat to help with ventilating smoke from the building, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating, Vucha said.