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United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties provides updated list of food pantries

Volunteers Kerry Butler, right, and Jody Sobodas prepare bags of green peppers for patrons of the food pantry at the Center of Hope in Kankakee on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. The volunteers said they have experienced a noticeable increase in people visiting over the last few weeks.

Volunteers Kerry Butler, right, and Jody Sobodas prepare bags of green peppers for patrons of the food pantry at the Center of Hope in Kankakee on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Michael Urbanec

The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has provided an updated list of all food pantries in the region, accurate as of June 5, 2026.

Kankakee

Merchant Street Food Pantry, Asbury United Methodist Church

  • 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays
  • 196 S. Harrison Avenue
  • 815-304-4990

Center of Hope

  • 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
  • 395 N. Schuyler Ave, Kankakee
  • 815-937-4277
  • Open to Kankakee County residents once per week.

Genesis Community Ministries

  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. first and third Fridays, may be open additional Fridays depending on food supply.
  • 2100 E. Maple St.
  • 815-802-0023
  • No residency restrictions

Kankakee Catholic Food Pantry

  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays
  • Lisieux Pastoral Center, 341 N. St. Joseph Ave
  • 815-933-7683, ext. 417
  • No residency restrictions

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

  • 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
  • 657 E. Court St., Suite 207
  • 815-933-7883, ext. 215
  • Open to all once per week

K’s Mart: Avis Huff

  • 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • 369 N. 5th Avenue, enter via door 8
  • No residency restrictions

Liberation Workshop

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays
  • 164 E. Oak St.
  • 815-614-3707

My Pantry Express

  • 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., delivers second and fourth Tuesday
  • Visit mypantryexpress.com, and pick up at Kankakee Community College’s Workforce Development room L114
  • No residency restrictions

Redeeming Life Ministries

  • Noon to 2 p.m., Thursdays
  • 2400 Waldron Road
  • 815-573-3458

Riverside Wellness Food Connection

  • 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays
  • 1701 E. Court St.
  • 815-936-6577, option 1
  • Open to Kankakee County residents

Salvation Army Pantry

  • 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • 148 N. Harrison St., Kankakee
  • 815-933-8421
  • Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Photo ID required

Bourbonnais

Faith Baptist Food Pantry

  • Times vary, second Thursday of every month, so residents should call ahead.
  • 1280 Armour Drive, Bourbonnais, in the back of the gym.
  • 815-933-9400
  • Bradley/Bourbonnais residents only

Household of Faith Outreach Ministry

  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., second Saturday of every month
  • 473 Bown Boulevard
  • No requirements

Maternity BVM Food Pantry

  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
  • 308 E. Marsile St.
  • 815-933-8285
  • Available to all once per week

Bradley

Wesley’s Table Food Pantry

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays
  • 500 N. Cleveland St.
  • 815-348-7249
  • No residency restrictions

Herscher

His Helping Hands Food Pantry

  • 10 a.m. until supply runs out, second Tuesday of every month
  • 30 E. Tobey Drive
  • Kankakee County residents only

Pembroke

A More Excellent Way

  • 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays
  • 2192 S. 13000 E. Rd.
  • Seniors only

Hopkins Park

Lord’s Lamb Food Pantry

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays
  • 3400 S. Main St.
  • Kankakee County residents only

Manteno

Manteno Food Pantry

  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., first and third Wednesdays
  • 205 N. Locust St.
  • 815-468-2818
  • Manteno residents only

Momence

Momence Food Pantry

  • Noon to 2 p.m. every other Wednesday
  • 4132 North IL Route 1, Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
  • 815-662-7971
  • Momence and Grant Park residents only. Current ID and utility bill required

Mobile Pop-Ups

Secret Food Pantry

  • $5 donation suggested, with no residency restrictions
  • Times and dates announced on the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page

Community Health Partnership

  • 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., last Monday of the month
  • 202 N. Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee
  • 815-932-6045
  • No residency restrictions

Fellowship Bible

  • 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., first Saturday of the month
  • 1346 E. 2260 Road South, Pembroke
  • 815-614-3661

Momence Packing

  • 334 North St., Momence
  • Dates and times announced on Let’s Ketchup Facebook page

St. Joseph Catholic Church

  • 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • 211 N. Center Avenue, Bradley
  • 815-939-3573

St. Mary’s Hospital

  • 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., first Tuesday of each month
  • 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, in St. Rose Church parking lot
  • 815-937-8216
  • No residency requirements
KankakeeLocal NewsNews
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News