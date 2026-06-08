United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties provides updated list of food pantries

Volunteers Kerry Butler, right, and Jody Sobodas prepare bags of green peppers for patrons of the food pantry at the Center of Hope in Kankakee on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has provided an updated list of all food pantries in the region, accurate as of June 5, 2026.

Kankakee

Merchant Street Food Pantry, Asbury United Methodist Church

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays

196 S. Harrison Avenue

815-304-4990

Center of Hope

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

395 N. Schuyler Ave, Kankakee

815-937-4277

Open to Kankakee County residents once per week.

Genesis Community Ministries

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. first and third Fridays, may be open additional Fridays depending on food supply.

2100 E. Maple St.

815-802-0023

No residency restrictions

Kankakee Catholic Food Pantry

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays

Lisieux Pastoral Center, 341 N. St. Joseph Ave

815-933-7683, ext. 417

No residency restrictions

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

657 E. Court St., Suite 207

815-933-7883, ext. 215

Open to all once per week

K’s Mart: Avis Huff

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

369 N. 5th Avenue, enter via door 8

No residency restrictions

Liberation Workshop

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays

164 E. Oak St.

815-614-3707

My Pantry Express

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., delivers second and fourth Tuesday

Visit mypantryexpress.com, and pick up at Kankakee Community College’s Workforce Development room L114

No residency restrictions

Redeeming Life Ministries

Noon to 2 p.m., Thursdays

2400 Waldron Road

815-573-3458

Riverside Wellness Food Connection

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays

1701 E. Court St.

815-936-6577, option 1

Open to Kankakee County residents

Salvation Army Pantry

10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

148 N. Harrison St., Kankakee

815-933-8421

Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday

Photo ID required

Bourbonnais

Faith Baptist Food Pantry

Times vary, second Thursday of every month, so residents should call ahead.

1280 Armour Drive, Bourbonnais, in the back of the gym.

815-933-9400

Bradley/Bourbonnais residents only

Household of Faith Outreach Ministry

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., second Saturday of every month

473 Bown Boulevard

No requirements

Maternity BVM Food Pantry

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays

308 E. Marsile St.

815-933-8285

Available to all once per week

Bradley

Wesley’s Table Food Pantry

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays

500 N. Cleveland St.

815-348-7249

No residency restrictions

Herscher

His Helping Hands Food Pantry

10 a.m. until supply runs out, second Tuesday of every month

30 E. Tobey Drive

Kankakee County residents only

Pembroke

A More Excellent Way

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays

2192 S. 13000 E. Rd.

Seniors only

Hopkins Park

Lord’s Lamb Food Pantry

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays

3400 S. Main St.

Kankakee County residents only

Manteno

Manteno Food Pantry

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., first and third Wednesdays

205 N. Locust St.

815-468-2818

Manteno residents only

Momence

Momence Food Pantry

Noon to 2 p.m. every other Wednesday

4132 North IL Route 1, Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church

815-662-7971

Momence and Grant Park residents only. Current ID and utility bill required

Mobile Pop-Ups

Secret Food Pantry

$5 donation suggested, with no residency restrictions

Times and dates announced on the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page

Community Health Partnership

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., last Monday of the month

202 N. Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee

815-932-6045

No residency restrictions

Fellowship Bible

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., first Saturday of the month

1346 E. 2260 Road South, Pembroke

815-614-3661

Momence Packing

334 North St., Momence

Dates and times announced on Let’s Ketchup Facebook page

St. Joseph Catholic Church

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

211 N. Center Avenue, Bradley

815-939-3573

St. Mary’s Hospital