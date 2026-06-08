United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties provides updated list of food pantries

The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has provided an updated list of all food pantries in the region, accurate as of June 5, 2026.
Kankakee
Merchant Street Food Pantry, Asbury United Methodist Church
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays
- 196 S. Harrison Avenue
- 815-304-4990
Center of Hope
- 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
- 395 N. Schuyler Ave, Kankakee
- 815-937-4277
- Open to Kankakee County residents once per week.
Genesis Community Ministries
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. first and third Fridays, may be open additional Fridays depending on food supply.
- 2100 E. Maple St.
- 815-802-0023
- No residency restrictions
Kankakee Catholic Food Pantry
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays
- Lisieux Pastoral Center, 341 N. St. Joseph Ave
- 815-933-7683, ext. 417
- No residency restrictions
Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
- 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- 657 E. Court St., Suite 207
- 815-933-7883, ext. 215
- Open to all once per week
K’s Mart: Avis Huff
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
- 369 N. 5th Avenue, enter via door 8
- No residency restrictions
Liberation Workshop
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays
- 164 E. Oak St.
- 815-614-3707
My Pantry Express
- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., delivers second and fourth Tuesday
- Visit mypantryexpress.com, and pick up at Kankakee Community College’s Workforce Development room L114
- No residency restrictions
Redeeming Life Ministries
- Noon to 2 p.m., Thursdays
- 2400 Waldron Road
- 815-573-3458
Riverside Wellness Food Connection
- 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays
- 1701 E. Court St.
- 815-936-6577, option 1
- Open to Kankakee County residents
Salvation Army Pantry
- 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- 148 N. Harrison St., Kankakee
- 815-933-8421
- Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Photo ID required
Bourbonnais
Faith Baptist Food Pantry
- Times vary, second Thursday of every month, so residents should call ahead.
- 1280 Armour Drive, Bourbonnais, in the back of the gym.
- 815-933-9400
- Bradley/Bourbonnais residents only
Household of Faith Outreach Ministry
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., second Saturday of every month
- 473 Bown Boulevard
- No requirements
Maternity BVM Food Pantry
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
- 308 E. Marsile St.
- 815-933-8285
- Available to all once per week
Bradley
Wesley’s Table Food Pantry
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays
- 500 N. Cleveland St.
- 815-348-7249
- No residency restrictions
Herscher
His Helping Hands Food Pantry
- 10 a.m. until supply runs out, second Tuesday of every month
- 30 E. Tobey Drive
- Kankakee County residents only
Pembroke
A More Excellent Way
- 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays
- 2192 S. 13000 E. Rd.
- Seniors only
Hopkins Park
Lord’s Lamb Food Pantry
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays
- 3400 S. Main St.
- Kankakee County residents only
Manteno
Manteno Food Pantry
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., first and third Wednesdays
- 205 N. Locust St.
- 815-468-2818
- Manteno residents only
Momence
Momence Food Pantry
- Noon to 2 p.m. every other Wednesday
- 4132 North IL Route 1, Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
- 815-662-7971
- Momence and Grant Park residents only. Current ID and utility bill required
Mobile Pop-Ups
Secret Food Pantry
- $5 donation suggested, with no residency restrictions
- Times and dates announced on the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page
Community Health Partnership
- 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., last Monday of the month
- 202 N. Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee
- 815-932-6045
- No residency restrictions
Fellowship Bible
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., first Saturday of the month
- 1346 E. 2260 Road South, Pembroke
- 815-614-3661
Momence Packing
- 334 North St., Momence
- Dates and times announced on Let’s Ketchup Facebook page
St. Joseph Catholic Church
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- 211 N. Center Avenue, Bradley
- 815-939-3573
St. Mary’s Hospital
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., first Tuesday of each month
- 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, in St. Rose Church parking lot
- 815-937-8216
- No residency requirements