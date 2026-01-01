Two people hospitalized after car crashes into house in Johnsburg

Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Johnsburg on Thursday morning.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called out to the 2500 block of West Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg at 8:19 a.m. Thursday, fire officials said in a news release.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found that a vehicle had crashed into a single-family home. Crews then checked simultaneously inside the vehicle and the home for injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to a waiting ambulance. Seven occupants were inside the home, and one of those seven was injured and also taken to a waiting ambulance. The other six people in the home were not injured and did not need EMS services, according to the news release.

Both the driver and occupant in the home were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries, according to the news release.

The Village of Johnsburg building department responded to the scene, and the home was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing, and the Johnsburg Police Department is investigating the crash.