Craig Wilcox: A New Year’s wish list for a stronger Illinois

As Illinois turns the page to a new year, we are presented with a fresh opportunity to recalibrate our priorities and recommit to the principles that make our state safe, stable and prosperous.

My wish list for 2026 is rooted in a simple idea: Illinois should put its own citizens first and refocus efforts toward responsible leadership and prudent stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

First and foremost, Illinois must restore a sense of fiscal responsibility. Decades of overspending, misplaced priorities, and short-sighted budgeting have left our state burdened with debt and taxpayers stretched thin. A new year gives us a chance to take an honest look at how we allocate resources. Every dollar should be measured against a clear question of whether the proposed spending improve the lives of Illinois citizens. Too often the answer has been no, as funds are diverted toward expansive programs that serve non-citizens and a liberal agenda, while critical services for taxpayers, especially those who have worked, served, and sacrificed for this state, struggle to stay afloat. It’s time to reverse that imbalance.

Public safety also belongs at the top of our priority list. The men and women in blue who protect our communities deserve not only our gratitude, but the tools, staffing, and support necessary to do their jobs effectively. Restoring respect for law enforcement and ensuring that state policy strengthens rather than undermines their mission is essential if we want safer streets and stronger neighborhoods.

Hand in hand with public safety is renewed cooperation and coordination between state and local governments and federal immigration authorities. Illinois cannot remain an outlier on this issue. Meaningful collaboration with ICE helps ensure that dangerous criminals are not released back into our communities and that our immigration laws are enforced consistently and responsibly. This is not about politics. It is about safety, common sense, and removing criminal illegal immigrants from our state and country.

The Majority Party in Illinois has forgotten that the primary purpose of state government is to take care of citizens who otherwise cannot take care of themselves. This includes seniors, veterans, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The legislature must stop short-changing programs and services for these vulnerable populations and redirect state resources toward the state’s primary mission of providing for those who need help the most.

A new year brings new hope. Let’s make the changes Illinois citizens have long been asking for, and that begins with responsible spending, safer communities, and a renewed commitment to the citizens who call this state home.

• Craig Wilcox is a Republican who represents the 32nd District in McHenry and Lake counties in the Illinois Senate. He lives in McHenry.