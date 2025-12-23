Victim in fatal fire near Spring Grove ID’d as 86-year-old woman

A was badly damaged in a fire and left one resident dead on Dec. 19, 2025, in the Lotus Woods neighborhood near Spring Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

The victim in a Spring Grove-area house fire has been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, DonnaLee Saleh, 86, resided in the home on North Sixth Avenue near Spring Grove and Fox Lake. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the home just before noon on Friday, Dec. 19, for the report of a residential house fire in the Lotus Woods neighborhood.

A resident there, a 52-year old man who was on the second floor when the fire broke out, attempted to rescue the victim and another, 55-year-old woman in the house “but he was unable to due to the heat and smoke,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On arrival, fire fighters from the Fox Lake Fire Protection District were able to get the two women out. Despite rescue and lifesaving efforts, Saleh was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s release.

The preliminary autopsy found her death was consistent with smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Toxicology testing, including carbon monoxide levels, are pending, according to the release.

The man had minor injuries, according to the release.

The younger woman suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the burn unit at an area hospital, according to fire officials.

Lake County Sheriff’s Fire Investigators, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Fox Lake Fire Protection District continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.