Woman dead, another critically injured in house fire near Spring Grove

A home stands badly damaged from a fire on Dec. 19, 2025, in the Lotus Woods neighborhood near Spring Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

A house fire near Spring Grove has killed one woman and critically injured another, Fox Lake Fire Chief Ed Lescher said.

A 911 call was made just before noon by a neighbor reporting a single-family home on fire in the Lotus Woods neighborhood near Spring Grove and Fox Lake, Lescher said.

Crews arrived moments later, and the home was “totally engulfed in fire,” Lescher said.

Two women were in the home. One woman was rescued “immediately” and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She suffered critical injuries, Lescher said.

The other woman did not survive, the chief said. The woman’s body was found in the home and taken to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

A home stands badly damaged from a fire Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in the Lotus Woods neighborhood near Spring Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a 52-year-old male resident was on the second floor of the home along North 6th Avenue when he noticed the residence filling up with smoke.

“He attempted to rescue an 83-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman who both live at the home, but he was unable to due to the heat and smoke,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The man evacuated, and firefighters rescued the two women, but the elder was pronounced dead at the scene. The younger woman suffered critical injuries and has been moved to a burn hospital. The man suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, which is collaborating with fire officials to investigate.

Fire personnel and a dog walk through the scene of a fatal fire Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, near Spring Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

The fire took a couple hours to extinguish. A box alarm was initiated, and crews responded from Fox Lake, Spring Grove, Antioch, Lake Villa, McHenry Township, Richmond Township, Salem, Gurnee, Mundelein, Countryside, Round Lake, Wauconda and Lake Zurich, Lescher said.