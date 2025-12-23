Jacobs, Johnsburg score wins at Hinkle Holiday Classic: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Jacobs 67, Grant 40: At Algonquin, Elijah Bell scored 18 points and knocked down four 3-pointers as the host Golden Eagles (8-3) improved to 1-1 at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Jack Magee added 16 points and four 3s, Carson Goerhing had 11 points and Quinn Gorges tossed in eight.

Jacobs advances to play Grayslake Central at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation championship bracket.

Johnsburg 73, Mundelein 51: At Algonquin, Jayce Schmitt poured in 28 points and made three 3s for the Skyhawks (6-5) in a consolation bracket win over the Mustangs at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Ryan Franze added 14 points and three 3s, and Trey Toussaint had 12 points and two 3s.

Johnsburg will play Boylan in the consolation championship bracket at noon Tuesday.

Boylan 69, Prairie Ridge 52: At Algonquin, Eli Loeding tossed in 21 points and made two 3s for the Wolves (2-9), who fell to 0-2 at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Brendan Beu added nine points for Prairie Ridge, which will meet Mundelein in a consolation bracket game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Woodstock 52, Plainfield Central 29: At Elgin, Max Beard posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Blue Streaks (9-1) to an opening-round win at the Elgin Holiday Tournament. JJ Stokes added 13 points and six rebounds and Liam Laidig had eight points and seven rebounds.

Woodstock advances to play Shepard at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake View 63, McHenry 60: At Elgin, the Warriors (7-4) dropped their Elgin Holiday Tournament opener. Lake View outscored McHenry 17-14 in the fourth quarter after the teams were tied at 46. Nathan Ottaway scored 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Adam Anwar had 19 points and two 3s for the Warriors. Blake Renfro chipped in 11 points.

McHenry plays North Chicago at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Prospect 53, Hampshire 32: At Wheeling, Tyler Johnson and Trey Simmons had six points apiece for the Whip-Purs (1-10) in an opening-round loss at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.

Hoffman Estates 71, Huntley 55: At Huntley, Isaiah Onu scored a team-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-7) in a nonconference loss. Isaac Muze added 13 points and Casey Kaczmarski tossed in nine.

Marengo 76, Marian Central 50: At Marengo, the host Indians (2-8) improved to 1-1 at the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic with a win over the Hurricanes (3-8). Marian dropped to 0-2 in the tournament.

Marian next faces Fenton at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Marengo plays Stillman Valley at 5 p.m.

Richmond-Burton 69, Stillman Valley 46: At Marengo, the Rockets (5-4) improved to 2-0 at the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic. R-B plays Rockford Christian at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Central 64, Fenton 40: At Marengo, the Tigers improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic. Central will face Woodstock North at 3:30 p.m Tuesday.

Rochelle 77, Woodstock North 38: At Marengo, the Thunder (0-10) fell to 0-2 at the Marengo E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 60, Rockford Auburn 35: At Libertyville, the Trojans (6-4) picked up their second win in a row at the Libertyville Winter Classic behind 14 points from Malaina Kurth and 13 apiece from Kennedy Manning and Olivia Leuze. C-G plays Neuqua Valley at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Boys wrestling

Harlem Al Dvorak Memorial Tournament: At Rockford, Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny defeated Missouri Hickman’s Beau Waldron in the 190-pound championship match by technical fall as the Hurricanes placed 16th out of 47 teams. Crystal Lake Central took 27th, Huntley was 39th and Jacobs was 42nd in the 47-team event that started Saturday and ended Sunday.

Crystal Lake Central Nick Marchese placed second at 144 pounds, losing to St. Rita’s Jack Hogan by a 7-4 decision in the championship.

Marian Central’s Hogan Rice (113) finished fifth.