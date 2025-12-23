Election 2026: McHenry County voters can request mail ballots for March primary starting Wednesday

A voter leaves the McHenry County Election Center after voting on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

McHenry County voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 17 primary can now ask for a vote-by-mail ballot.

Mail-in ballots can now be requested, though they won’t be sent out in the mail until Feb. 5, McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said. Once in the mail, people should allow seven business days for delivery, according to the clerk’s website.

Feb. 5 is also the first day of early in-person voting at the McHenry County Election Center at 410 S. Eastwood Drive in Woodstock, Tirio said. Early voting will expand to other locations starting March 2, and some early-voting locations will have a dropbox for mail ballots, Tirio said.

Voters who want to request a mail ballot can go to the clerk’s website and download a fillable PDF form.

People can then fill out the form, print it out and sign it. They can scan the form and email it to votebymail@mchenrycountyil.gov, Tirio said, or they can mail their form to McHenry County Clerk’s Office, Attn: Vote by Mail Dept., 2200 North Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.

In addition to asking for a mail ballot for the March primary, voters can use the same form to request a mail ballot for every election going forward.

All of McHenry County’s countywide officeholders up for reelection, including Sheriff Robb Tadelman, Treasurer Donna Kurtz, Regional Superintendent of Schools Diana Hartmann and Tirio, are running for another term. All of them are Republicans.

Eight of the nine County Board members up for reelection are seeking another term. The exception is Michael Skala, a Huntley Republican who is not running for reelection.

Voters are also expected to see referendums, including an advisory one, placed on the ballot by the County Board, asking if Illinois should opt into a federal scholarship tax credit program.

The deadline for referendums to be submitted to be placed on the March ballot is Jan. 8, Tirio said.

When voters are done with their mail ballot, they can mail it back in or stick it in a dropbox. People who have a mail ballot but change their mind can surrender it at the polls and vote in person.