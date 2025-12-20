Letter: Take cyber bullying seriously

I live in the Liberty Trails development in McHenry. I consider myself an independent voter. Many of my neighbors are Trump supporters but are generally kind and forgo any fiery rhetoric.

Regrettably, there are some who carry their political views to an extreme and accuse me of TDS. One resident of this community has set up a community Facebook page as a neighborhood watch group. Earlier this year the resident who runs this page posted pictures of my home and house number along with defamatory remarks about signage and symbolism I had placed in my front yard regarding what I believe to be our current conflict for the soul of our country.

Seeking legal input, I was told that there is no presumption of privacy when it comes to social media. I was not entirely surprised. I am now a person who has experienced cyber bullying. I wrote to my HOA lamenting the extent of cyberbullying, especially among teenagers and young adults. Then we express horror when they commit suicide.

Science tells us that human brain development is a prolonged process, continuing through adolescence and into the mid-20s, making it the last brain region to fully mature, impacting higher functions like planning, decision-making, impulse control, and social behavior. This leaves teens and young adults vulnerable to poor choices as these abilities aren’t fully online.

I hope your readers will find it in their lives to take cyber bullying seriously and find ways to help prevent the destruction it supports.

Kay France

McHenry