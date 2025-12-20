Huntley tops Hampshire in girls basketball: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Huntley 43, Hampshire 28: At Huntley, Alyssa Borzych scored 11 points and Luca Garlin added 10 points as the Red Raiders topped the Whip-Purs in a Fox Valley Conference matchup. Jiselle Lopez, Peyton McCarthy and Roni Dumoulin each had six points for Hampshire (6-6, 3-2 FVC). Huntley is 7-3 and 4-1 in the FVC.

Johnsburg 67, Fenton 21: At Richmond, sophomore Summer Toussiant led the Skyhawks with 22 points as Johnsburg improved to 11-0 with a win at the Richmond-Burton Christmas Tournament. Skye Toussaint added 10 points and Carlie Majercik had eight points for the undefeated Skyhawks.

Genoa-Kingston 51, Harvard 42: At Richmond, Summer Jones stood out with 23 points and nine rebounds along with four blocks and four steals as Harvard fell to Genoa-Kingston at the R-B Christmas Tournament. Anelieze Gonzalez totaled six points and five rebounds with three steals, while Olivia Nulle scored five points with six rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (0-7).

Boys Basketball

Alden-Hebron 39, Christian Liberty 34: At Arlington Heights, Fabian Carreno totaled 11 points, Aldo Carreno added nine points and Nick Heber chipped in eight points as the Giants beat the Chargers in Northeastern Athletic Conference play. A-H improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference.

Stevenson 59, McHenry 27: At McHenry, Blake Renfro scored nine points, Adam Anwar added seven points and Nate Ottaway had five points as the Warriors lost to the Patriots in nonconference play. McHenry moved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the FVC.

Boys Bowling

Oregon 3,412, Harvard 2,818: At Town & Country Lanes in Oregon, Ty Fischer and Camryn Roesler each rolled 524 series scores as Harvard fell to Oregon in a nonconference varsity match. Joe Berkholtz added a 512 series for the Hornets in the loss.