McHenry set for new Poke Bros. restaurant

A Poke Bros. restaurant is coming soon to McHenry.
The restaurant is set for 1763 Richmond Road, according to the McHenry Economic Development Department. The location has not yet been given its city occupancy permit to open for service, but is close to finalizing that step, officials said. An opening date for the location has not been announced.
According to the company website, eatpokebros.com, the restaurant chain has 71 locations across 13 states, including 23 in Illinois.
Song Chen of Waukegan owns many of the suburban Illinois locations and is listed as the owner in McHenry. He could not be reached for information on the planned McHenry store.
Based in Columbus, Ohio, the company began serving poke bowls in that city in 2016, according to the company website. Poke, from the Hawaiian word for “cut or slice” is often compared with deconstructed sushi and is a staple of an island diet, according to the company.
Poke Bros. offers salad or rice-based bowls and protein choices of tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp or vegetarian options. The bowls are customized with the patron’s choice of vegetables, sauces and toppings.