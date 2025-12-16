Man charged in Harvard armed robbery was accused of buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha shooting

A Wisconsin man who avoided prison in connection to deadly Kenosha County protests in 2020 is now one of three men charged last week in Harvard with armed robbery of jewelry.

Dominick Black, 24, of Kenosha, was accused of buying Kyle Rittenhouse the rifle he used when he was accused of shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha sparked by the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer, according to news reports at the time.

Dominick Black testifies against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha County court in November 2021. Black bought the rifle Rittenhouse later used to shoot three people during riots in Kenosha. Black pleaded no contest and Rittenhouse was acquitted. ( Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

In 2021, according to the Associated Press, Black pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. In exchange, two felonies were dismissed, allowing Black to avoid prison.

Black testified against Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty by a jury. Rittehouse, who was 17 and an Antioch resident at the time of the shooting, contended he shot the gun in self-defense.

Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in before testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (SEAN KRAJACIC/AP)

A Kenosha County spokesperson confirmed Monday that Black is the same man charged in the recent Harvard case.

In the that, Black is charged along with Blair W. Stiles II, 19, and Solomon A. Bankhead, 25, also of Kenosha, with armed robbery, a Class X felony. As of Monday, they were being held in the Walworth County, Wisconsin, awaiting extradition to McHenry County jail, records show.

The men are accused of arranging through Facebook marketplace a meetup with a Janesville couple in the parking lot of Harvard High School about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to buy jewelry. The two Janesville residents, a 32-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, told police the three men, armed with a rifle, robbed them of the jewelry and fled. After a chase they were arrested in Walworth County Wisconsin, records show.