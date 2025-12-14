3 Wisconsin men arrange to buy jewelry in Harvard High lot, rob sellers at gunpoint, police say

A jewelry sale arranged on Facebook Marketplace led to a meeting in Harvard where three Wisconsin men allegedly stole the items while armed with a rifle, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Harvard police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Route 14-North Division Street and North Garfield Street.

Police said a 32-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Janesville, Wisconsin, told them they had been selling jewelry through Facebook Marketplace. After agreeing on a price with supposed buyers, they met with three men about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Harvard High School “to complete the transaction,” according to a news release from Harvard police.

“During the meeting, the offenders displayed a rifle and stole the jewelry before fleeing northbound out of town into Wisconsin,” police said.

The man and woman said they’d followed the vehicle but lost sight of it after crossing into Wisconsin. However, the Walworth County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office was provided with the vehicle’s description, and their deputies saw the vehicle and pursued it into Racine County. With assistance from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, spike strips were deployed to disable the vehicle, police said.

Three men were taken into custody without incident, and rifle and the allegedly stolen jewelry were recovered inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Dominick D. Black, 24; Blair W. Stiles II, 19; and Solomon A. Bankhead, 25, all of Kenosha, Wisconsin, are charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, according to McHenry County court records. As of Friday morning, all three were held in Walworth County jail awaiting extradition to McHenry County.

This incident remains under investigation, and police say there could be additional charges.

“When selling or purchasing items through Facebook Marketplace or other private-sale platforms, always meet in a well-lit, public location or utilize the designated Safe Exchange Zone located at the Harvard Police Department to help ensure a safe and secure transaction,” Harvard Chief of Police Tyson Bauman said.