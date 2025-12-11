Boys soccer: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake Central’s Justin Moore (right) battles Harvard’s Bryan Gorostieta earlier this year at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area boys soccer team.

First team

Tyler Murray (Photo courtesy of Huntley High School)

Tyler Murray, jr,. F, Huntley

Murray led the Red Raiders with 16 goals this season. An All-Fox Valley Conference honoree and an IHSSCA All-State Field Player this season, Murray helped Huntley finish 9-0 in the FVC, win the conference championship and reach the Class 3A regional finals.

Hugo Arista (Photo courtesy of Dundee-Crown)

Hugo Arista, sr., F, Dundee-Crown

Arista posted hat tricks during Dundee-Crown’s postseason wins against Hononegah and St. Charles East. Arista, who scored 26 goals with four assists to lead the Chargers to 16 wins, now ranks third on Dundee-Crown’s all-time single-season goals list.

Bryan Gorostieta (Photo courtesy of Harvard)

Bryan Gorostieta, sr., F, Harvard

Gorostieta finished with 25 goals and nine assists for the Hornets, who won the Kishwaukee River Conference tournament for a fourth straight year before winning a Class 2A regional championship. Gorostieta was an All-KRC and an IHSSCA All-Sectional winner.

Gavin Kane (Photo courtesy of Crystal Lake Central)

Gavin Kane, jr., M, Crystal Lake Central

Kane scored five goals, including three game winners, for the Tigers this season. An All-FVC midfielder and an IHSSCA All-Sectional honoree, Kane helped lead the Tigers to 12 victories and a second-place finish behind Huntley in conference play.

Jesus Aquino (Photo courtesy of Harvard)

Jesus Aquino, sr., M, Harvard

The only KRC player to earn IHSSCA All-State Field Player honors, Aquino totaled 21 goals and 15 assists. Over the course of his career, Aquino led Harvard to three KRC tournament titles, three KRC regular season titles and three regional titles.

Finley Williams (Photo courtesy of Huntley High School)

Finley Williams, sr., M, Huntley

Williams dished out a team-high seven assists for the Red Raiders this season. Williams, an All-FVC player who added three goals for Huntley, ranked second on the team with 1,365 minutes played over 19 matches, only one minute behind teammate Max Bauer.

Nick Kyes (Photo courtesy of Richmond-Burton)

Nick Kyes, jr., M, Richmond-Burton

Kyes spearheaded the charge for the Richmond-Burton offense, posting 31 goals and 22 assists. An All-KRC honoree and the KRC Field Player of the Year this season, Kyes led the Rockets to a Class 1A regional title and a trip to the sectional finals.

Justin Moore (Photo courtesy of Crystal Lake Central)

Justin Moore, jr., D, Crystal Lake Central

Moore earned All-FVC recognition and was named Crystal Lake Central’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. Moore, who chipped in one goal and one assist for the Tigers, made big stops and goal-line saves from his center back position this year.

Pierce Johnson (Photo courtesy of Crystal Lake South)

Pierce Johnson, sr., D, Crystal Lake South

An IHSSCA All-State Field Player this season, Johnson captained the Gators to the Class 2A regional finals. Now a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area Team player, Johnson started 91 of a possible 92 games over his four-year career, helping the Gators record 40 shutouts.

Cole Morrison (Photo courtesy of Woodstock North)

Cole Morrison, sr., D, Woodstock North

Not only did Morrison anchor the Thunder defense, but the senior scored 14 goals and brought home All-KRC recognition this year. Morrison played a pivotal role in helping Woodstock North beat Harvard and clinch its first-ever KRC regular-season title.

Manuel Hernandez (Photo courtesy of Dundee-Crown)

Manuel Hernandez, sr., GK, Dundee-Crown

Hernandez played in 25 matches, posted 10 shutouts and ended the season with a 0.95 GAA. The senior received both All-FVC and IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition. Hernandez helped the Chargers win a Class 3A regional title and advance to the sectionals.

Second team

Brian Vega, jr., F, Hampshire

Aldair Anglada, sr., F, McHenry

Trey Maziarz, jr., F/D, Richmond-Burton

Noah Rosborough, sr., M, Burlington Central

Will Prus, jr., M, Crystal Lake South

Mauricio Ruiz, jr., M, Dundee-Crown

Saul Santana, so., M, Woodstock North

Oliver Sutyniec, sr., D, Huntley

Andrew Deegan, sr., D, Jacobs

Anthony Castro, sr., D, Prairie Ridge

Chase Lemke, sr., GK, Crystal Lake Central

Honorable mention

David Mancera, jr., D, Burlington Central

Samuel Knych, sr., M/F, Burlington Central

Angel Apaez, sr., GK, Cary-Grove

Bryce Nordengren, sr., D, Cary-Grove

Alfredo Rojas, so., F, Crystal Lake Central

Roman Vences, sr., D, Crystal Lake Central

Noah Dunteman, jr., GK, Crystal Lake South

Guadalupe Martinez, sr., D, Dundee-Crown

Grayson Hedderich, sr., M, Hampshire

Kage Guge, so., F, Hampshire

Matthew Perez, jr., M, Hampshire

Jonathan Roldan, jr., D, Harvard

Luis Pichardo, sr., M, Harvard

Mario Mercado, sr., D, Harvard

Miguel Fuentes, sr., M, Harvard

Max Bauer, sr., M, Huntley

Noah Gomez, sr., D, Huntley

Jackson Foley, jr., F, Jacobs

Liam Niederhofer, jr., F, Johnsburg

Myles Aukes, sr., D, Marengo

Dustin Emmert, so., GK, Marian Central

Cole Tapia, sr., M, McHenry

Brayden Mumbower, so., M, Richmond-Burton

Nate Larson, sr., D, Richmond-Burton

Andrew Eisch, jr., D, Prairie Ridge

Christopher Zinevich, sr., GK, Prairie Ridge

Luis Camacho, sr., GK, Woodstock

Alex Carbajal, so., GK, Woodstock North