Boys soccer: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area boys soccer team.
First team
Tyler Murray, jr,. F, Huntley
Murray led the Red Raiders with 16 goals this season. An All-Fox Valley Conference honoree and an IHSSCA All-State Field Player this season, Murray helped Huntley finish 9-0 in the FVC, win the conference championship and reach the Class 3A regional finals.
Hugo Arista, sr., F, Dundee-Crown
Arista posted hat tricks during Dundee-Crown’s postseason wins against Hononegah and St. Charles East. Arista, who scored 26 goals with four assists to lead the Chargers to 16 wins, now ranks third on Dundee-Crown’s all-time single-season goals list.
Bryan Gorostieta, sr., F, Harvard
Gorostieta finished with 25 goals and nine assists for the Hornets, who won the Kishwaukee River Conference tournament for a fourth straight year before winning a Class 2A regional championship. Gorostieta was an All-KRC and an IHSSCA All-Sectional winner.
Gavin Kane, jr., M, Crystal Lake Central
Kane scored five goals, including three game winners, for the Tigers this season. An All-FVC midfielder and an IHSSCA All-Sectional honoree, Kane helped lead the Tigers to 12 victories and a second-place finish behind Huntley in conference play.
Jesus Aquino, sr., M, Harvard
The only KRC player to earn IHSSCA All-State Field Player honors, Aquino totaled 21 goals and 15 assists. Over the course of his career, Aquino led Harvard to three KRC tournament titles, three KRC regular season titles and three regional titles.
Finley Williams, sr., M, Huntley
Williams dished out a team-high seven assists for the Red Raiders this season. Williams, an All-FVC player who added three goals for Huntley, ranked second on the team with 1,365 minutes played over 19 matches, only one minute behind teammate Max Bauer.
Nick Kyes, jr., M, Richmond-Burton
Kyes spearheaded the charge for the Richmond-Burton offense, posting 31 goals and 22 assists. An All-KRC honoree and the KRC Field Player of the Year this season, Kyes led the Rockets to a Class 1A regional title and a trip to the sectional finals.
Justin Moore, jr., D, Crystal Lake Central
Moore earned All-FVC recognition and was named Crystal Lake Central’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. Moore, who chipped in one goal and one assist for the Tigers, made big stops and goal-line saves from his center back position this year.
Pierce Johnson, sr., D, Crystal Lake South
An IHSSCA All-State Field Player this season, Johnson captained the Gators to the Class 2A regional finals. Now a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area Team player, Johnson started 91 of a possible 92 games over his four-year career, helping the Gators record 40 shutouts.
Cole Morrison, sr., D, Woodstock North
Not only did Morrison anchor the Thunder defense, but the senior scored 14 goals and brought home All-KRC recognition this year. Morrison played a pivotal role in helping Woodstock North beat Harvard and clinch its first-ever KRC regular-season title.
Manuel Hernandez, sr., GK, Dundee-Crown
Hernandez played in 25 matches, posted 10 shutouts and ended the season with a 0.95 GAA. The senior received both All-FVC and IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition. Hernandez helped the Chargers win a Class 3A regional title and advance to the sectionals.
Second team
Brian Vega, jr., F, Hampshire
Aldair Anglada, sr., F, McHenry
Trey Maziarz, jr., F/D, Richmond-Burton
Noah Rosborough, sr., M, Burlington Central
Will Prus, jr., M, Crystal Lake South
Mauricio Ruiz, jr., M, Dundee-Crown
Saul Santana, so., M, Woodstock North
Oliver Sutyniec, sr., D, Huntley
Andrew Deegan, sr., D, Jacobs
Anthony Castro, sr., D, Prairie Ridge
Chase Lemke, sr., GK, Crystal Lake Central
Honorable mention
David Mancera, jr., D, Burlington Central
Samuel Knych, sr., M/F, Burlington Central
Angel Apaez, sr., GK, Cary-Grove
Bryce Nordengren, sr., D, Cary-Grove
Alfredo Rojas, so., F, Crystal Lake Central
Roman Vences, sr., D, Crystal Lake Central
Noah Dunteman, jr., GK, Crystal Lake South
Guadalupe Martinez, sr., D, Dundee-Crown
Grayson Hedderich, sr., M, Hampshire
Kage Guge, so., F, Hampshire
Matthew Perez, jr., M, Hampshire
Jonathan Roldan, jr., D, Harvard
Luis Pichardo, sr., M, Harvard
Mario Mercado, sr., D, Harvard
Miguel Fuentes, sr., M, Harvard
Max Bauer, sr., M, Huntley
Noah Gomez, sr., D, Huntley
Jackson Foley, jr., F, Jacobs
Liam Niederhofer, jr., F, Johnsburg
Myles Aukes, sr., D, Marengo
Dustin Emmert, so., GK, Marian Central
Cole Tapia, sr., M, McHenry
Brayden Mumbower, so., M, Richmond-Burton
Nate Larson, sr., D, Richmond-Burton
Andrew Eisch, jr., D, Prairie Ridge
Christopher Zinevich, sr., GK, Prairie Ridge
Luis Camacho, sr., GK, Woodstock
Alex Carbajal, so., GK, Woodstock North