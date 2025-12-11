2025 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Harvard’s Jesus Aquino

Harvard's Jesus Aquino gets a goal past Woodstock North goalkeeper Alex Carbajal during the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship earlier this year at Woodstock North High School. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Harvard senior midfielder Jesus Aquino, who recorded 21 goals and 15 assists in his final high school season, was the only player from the Kishwaukee River Conference to earn Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Field Player recognition this fall.

Aquino earned All-KRC and Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors, leading the Hornets to a 17-9 record and steered Harvard to the KRC Tournament and Class 2A regional championships. Harvard’s 17 victories tied Richmond-Burton for the most victories in the area this season.

Throughout Aquino’s four-year varsity career, Harvard took home four KRC Tournament championships and three KRC regular-season and regional titles. Behind a core group of senior leaders, including Aquino, Harvard won 14 of its final 18 games and advanced to the sectional semifinals.

For his standout season, Aquino was chosen as the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

Harvard’s Jesus Aquino (left) battles Crystal Lake Central’s Gavin Kane for the ball earlier this season at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Sports reporter Russ Hodges spoke to Aquino about his favorite moments from the season, his role models and more.

How did you feel you and your teammates performed this year?

Aquino: This year was a really fun season. We accomplished quite a lot, and more importantly, we got to play together and have fun. It didn’t end how we expected it to, but it was a great way to go out.

Where did you and your teammates improve most from last year?

Aquino: I thought we improved a lot on the offensive side, and we scored a lot of goals.

What were some of your favorite moments from this year?

Aquino: Every day at practice was a lot of fun. There were a lot of laughs and good memories.

When did you start playing soccer, and what do you enjoy most about the sport?

Aquino: I started playing soccer when I was 5. It runs in our family, and everyone plays soccer, so it’s a good tradition we have. It’s something I do to escape from problems or have fun and relax.

Why do you play in the midfield, and what do you enjoy most about playing in the midfield?

Aquino: What made me want to play in the midfield was helping all of my teammates and playing all over the field. I like being involved in every play.

Who are your favorite athletes and biggest role models?

Aquino: I really look up to Neymar and Vitinha. I like how they play. From high school, I really enjoyed all of the teammates I had over the last four years. They taught me a lot of valuable things on and off the field. My parents have really helped me become the person I am, and they motivate me to push myself.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of school and sports?

Aquino: I really like coloring. I find it really peaceful. Sometimes, I’ll sit down with my sisters and color.

What achievement are you most proud of?

Aquino: An individual achievement I’m proud of is being able to play once again. After my freshman year, I was in a car crash, and I couldn’t do anything by myself. I couldn’t move. Being able to play once again was really important to me, and it means a lot for me to earn all of these achievements and awards.

What’s an interesting fact people may not know about you?

Aquino: My birthday is on Dec. 25, so I’m a Christmas boy.

What’s one thing you’d like people to know about you?

Aquino: One thing I want people to know and take from me is to never give up. I want to be seen as a role model to look up to, and I want people to follow in my footsteps.