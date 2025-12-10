Boys cross country: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

First team

Logan Grey, Dundee-Crown, jr.

Logan’s run was spectacular for the Chargers. Grey capped his season at state, finishing 57th in Class 3A with a personal-record time of 14:55.60. He started the season by taking third in the Kane County Meet (15:52.10). He placed third in the Fox Valley Conference Meet (15:49.09), was sixth in the Palatine Regional (15:20.78) and 20th in Hoffman Estates Sectional (15:04.35).

Amana Omale, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Omale made up for lost time. He started running cross country only two years ago, yet earned all-state honors this fall for the Tigers. He placed 22nd in Class 2A with a personal-record time of 14:46.43, after finishing 85th at state last year. He was seventh in the McHenry County Invite (16:34.50), won the FVC Meet (15:27.69) and Woodstock Regional (16:06.74), and placed 11th in the Lakes Sectional (15:03.61).

Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, sr.

Shutt’s four seasons? Stellar. He earned all-state honors for the second year in a row this fall, placing 18th in the Class 2A meet (14:42.79), after being ninth last year. He won the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet for the second year in a row, leading the Blue Streaks to the title for the seventh straight season. He was second in the McHenry County Invite (16:10.49), second in the Woodstock Regional (16:12.28) and sixth in the Lakes Sectional (14:57.82).

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, sr.

A stress fracture caused the senior to miss three weeks of the season, including the FVC Meet, but he returned to finish strong for the Trojans. The St. Louis University commit earned all-state honors for the first time thanks to a 13th-place run in the Class 2A meet (14:39.86), after finishing 28th in 3A last year. He won the McHenry County Invite (15:59.95), was sixth in the Woodstock Regional (16:44.19) and took eighth in the Lakes Sectional (15:00.91).

Myles Wagner, McHenry, sr.

The Warriors’ senior started the season strong and finished it even stronger. He placed 92nd in the Class 3A state meet with a personal-record time of 15:07.40. He was fourth in the McHenry County Invite (16:19.22), placed second in the FVC Meet (15:30.75), was sixth in the Grant Regional (15:32.21) and took 23rd in the Hoffman Estates Sectional (15:10.37).

Second team

Joseph Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Reed Mihelich, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Andrew Raistrick, Huntley, sr.

Joseph Sittler, Huntley, fr.

Grady Smith, Johnsburg, so.

Honorable mention

Jaxon Berry, McHenry, jr.

Hudson Cuplin, Hampshire, so.

Thomas Henry, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Micah Klos, Johnsburg, jr.

Geo Kopulos, Woodstock North, so.

Nate Martin, McHenry, sr.

Gavin McInnis, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Ethan McMahon, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Nathan Pierzchalski, Jacobs, jr.

Brandon Pflug, Burlington Central, jr.

Steven Randles, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Josh Roth, Woodstock, jr.

Nathan Sauber, Huntley, sr.

Chase Teresi, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Chad Wehby, Crystal Lake South, sr.