Letter: More Illinois tax dollars wasted

Gov. JB Pritzker recently celebrated the opening of a new subsidized apartment complex in Alton, Illinois. An article describing the property says, “The new community spans seven acres and includes a walking path, a community building, a 2,000 square foot playground, and a 2,500 square foot play court.”

The project has 40 units and cost $20 million.

That’s $500,000 per unit.

Alton is not a well-to-do community. Looking on Zillow, I see several homes that sold there recently, one for $107,500, one for $95,000, one for $105,000, one for $61,500, and one for $94,000. To be fair, some sold for more.

But the point is that the state literally overpaid five times for these apartments.

Congratulations, Gov. Pritzker, on more massive waste of Illinois tax dollars.

Steve Willson

Huntley