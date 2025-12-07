Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle leads McHenry County wrestlers at Rockford East Invitational

Crystal Lake South's Nathan Randle finished first at 138 pounds during the E-Rab Giardini Invitational at Rockford East on Saturday. (Russ Hodges)

As a freshman, Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle medaled in second place at the Class 2A individual state finals.

Now a senior, Randle is primed for a return to Champaign after falling short of the podium each of the last two seasons. Randle displayed his dominance during the E-Rab Giardini Invitational at Rockford East on Saturday, when the 138-pounder went 4-0, with two wins by tech fall, over four bouts to claim a first-place finish.

“What means the most is the state tournament and that’s where I want to be,” Randle said. “My biggest goal is to win state this year. I took second as a freshman and I haven’t placed as much since. I’m looking to finish on top of that podium this year.”

Randle controlled his championship bout against Morris wrestler Brock Claypool, wrangling an early takedown and showing strong defense to maintain his lead. A second takedown late in the match helped clinch a 9-6 decision for Randle, the lone champion among the six area schools participating in Saturday’s tournament.

“My keys to success were getting to my offense,” Randle said. “I was getting to my offense, expanding the mat and making the matches longer. I know that, if the match goes longer, I’ll become better. I was able to tire them out and get to my shots.”

Hampshire's Luthor Rajcevich, Crystal Lake South's C.J. Talbert and Prairie Ridge's Tymen Robinson (left to right) medaled in seventh, fifth and second, respectively, at 106 pounds during the E-Rab Giardini Invitational at Rockford East on Saturday. (Russ Hodges)

Prairie Ridge’s Tymen Robinson and Richmond-Burton’s Blake Livdahl each earned runner-up finishes at Saturday’s tournament, which featured 29 schools from Illinois and Wisconsin. Robinson, a 106-pounder who conceded a hard-fought defeat in a Thursday dual with Hampshire, went 3-1 with one pin and a major decision.

“I had a lot of trials and tribulations throughout the week,” said Robinson, who overcame a late reversal to edge out Geneseo’s Brycen Fahnestock by 8-6 decision to reach the title match on Saturday. “I lost a match I shouldn’t have and I worked my butt off in the practice room that night. I worked on the little things and all of the little details that’ll make me a better wrestler.”

Livdahl, a returning state medalist, also went 3-1 over four bouts. The 190-pounder cruised through the first two rounds via tech fall and major decision before a hard-earned 1-0 decision over Metamora’s Mark Aeschliman put him in the finals. Livdahl, like Randle, is working toward finishing his season at state.

“I just had to do me, and I know I’m tough enough to compete with anybody,” Livdahl said. “I’m not 100% yet. Once I reach 100% and get my lungs back, it’ll be go time. It’s early in the season, but we’ll be there soon. I hand fought good all weekend.”

Johnsburg's Duke Mays and Richmond-Burton's Blake Livdahl (left to right) medaled in third and second, respectively, at 190 pounds during the E-Rab Giardini Invitational at Rockford East on Saturday. (Russ Hodges)

Johnsburg was the highest-placing area team on Saturday, taking seventh with 126 points. The Skyhawks landed two third-place medalists including 190-pounder Duke Mays and 120-pounder Chase Vogel. Kainoa Ancog took fourth at 150, Tanner Hansen took fourth at 157 and Chase Davis placed fifth at 132.

Hampshire landed six medalists and scored 111.5 pounds to take ninth in the tournament. Knox Homola finished third at 285, while Andrew Salmieri placed fifth at 120 for the Whip-Purs. Aric Abbott (150) and Max Oleferchik (285) each finished sixth. Lou Jensen (126) and Luthor Rajcevich (106) both landed in seventh place.

Behind Livdahl’s runner-up performance, Richmond-Burton took 10th. The Rockets had five wrestlers make podium appearances on the day. Among them were fourth-place finisher Breckin Campbell (285), fifth-place finisher Lelan Nelson (126) and seventh-place finishers Shane Falasca (215) and Wyatt Franckowiak (132).

Prairie Ridge landed in 11th and posted four medalists including Robinson, third-place finishers Aiden Rodriguez (175), Frank Matviychuk (215) and seventh-place finisher Matt Moritz (157). Crystal Lake South’s Aiden Marrello (165) and C.J. Talbert (106) medaled in third and fifth for the Gators, who finished 17th.

Woodstock North’s Olin Wiedel (120) earned a seventh-place medal for the Thunder, who took 27th to round out the area teams.