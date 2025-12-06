Zoe Nanos, Prairie Ridge secure Fox Valley Conference win against Hampshire

Free throws weren’t falling for Prairie Ridge late against Hampshire, but senior Zoe Nanos made sure the Wolves’ misses didn’t hurt.

Twice with Hampshire within two possessions of tying or taking the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, the Wolves’ 5-foot-3 guard outmuscled everybody on the court and chased down a pair offensive rebounds.

Nanos’ tough play kept possessions alive for her team, and Prairie Ridge held on to beat Hampshire 42-36 on Friday night in a Fox Valley Conference game in Hampshire.

“Tough as nails,” Prairie Ridge coach Tim Taege said of Nanos, a senior captain. “To keep possessions alive like that, she works her tail off. She never takes a play off, it doesn’t surprise me.

“It’s what Zoe does. Kept us in the game, for sure.”

Nanos knocked down 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 11 points and four steals. Prairie Ridge (2-5, 1-1 FVC) took a 36-28 lead into the fourth quarter, but Hampshire (2-4, 1-1) pulled to within 37-34 on a layup by Peyton McCarthy (eight points), and later 39-36 on a putback by Jiselle Lopez (11 points, three steals).

Leading by three with 30.2 seconds to go, Prairie Ridge had chances to extend the lead at the free-throw line but missed on 3 of 4 free throws. Nanos was there to grab the offensive rebounds – the second of which led to two free throws by Nanos for the final 42-36 score.

“We’ve been working on our ‘TNT’ principles – it takes no talent,” Nanos said of her work on the offensive glass. “Defense just go and get the ball. Just always working hard.”

Early on, Prairie Ridge had to climb out of a 9-0 deficit. The Wolves got a big scoring boost from senior Marissa Taege, who made 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first quarter for all nine of her points. Two of those 3s gave Prairie Ridge its first two leads.

“I haven’t gotten many open looks like that,” Marissa Taege said. “I haven’t shot like that (all season), though. That was nice to get.”

Prairie Ridge also received 10 points and two 3s from senior Maia Cassin and seven points and 11 rebounds from junior forward Winter Gallivan.

“She cleaned up on the glass,” Tim Taege said of Gallivan’s efforts. “She rebounded extremely well for us. We haven’t had that on the glass all season. Some big boards that kept plays alive for us.”

Hampshire coach Eric Samuelson felt his side had an uncharacteristic performance on offense.

“We jumped out on them a bit, and I just thought (Prairie Ridge) played incredibly composed,” Samuelson said. “When they got those two offensive rebounds in the last 20 or 30 seconds, you can’t do that and expect to win. Really, all year, this group has been awesome as far as chemistry, great teamwork, great attitudes.

“We just didn’t execute a few times. I just thought we looked a little sloppy at times.”

Senior Mikala Amegasse tossed in seven points for the Whips but left in the fourth quarter with an injury. Freshman forward Aubrey Fudala added six points, all in the second quarter.

Prairie Ridge hopes Friday’s win can jumpstart the offense, which has struggled to score points early.

“I think as a team we just wanted it more than we have in the past,” Marissa Taege said.