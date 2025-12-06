Letter: Recognizing family caregivers

November was National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor the 63 million Americans and 2.2 million Illinois residents providing ongoing, complex care every day.

Caregivers are the indispensable backbone of our communities, yet too often, they face overwhelming stress, financial strain, and isolation.

Here in Illinois, 62% of family caregivers balance work and caregiving, often with little support. Nationally, one in four provides 40 or more hours of care weekly. Nearly half of these caregivers report negative financial impacts, with strain especially high for caregivers in communities of color and rural areas.

What does that mean for us? It’s time for us to support the caregivers who keep our community thriving – the people who care for our friends and family. The Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition – created and powered by the state’s thirteen Area Agencies on Aging is committed to providing a voice to advocate for our state’s family caregivers.

Thank you to state Sen. Laura Murphy from Des Plaines who successfully championed Senate Resolution 214 recognizing Family Caregiver Month and honoring caregivers. As a caregiver, she knows firsthand the joys and challenges of caregiving.

In next year’s legislative session, we urge the governor and the Illinois General Assembly to craft a budget demonstrating strong family caregiver support.

It’s time to ensure caregivers have resources, workplace protections, and policy support they deserve. We need to recognize caregivers and push for support that makes caregiving sustainable, equitable, and dignified.

Amy Brennan

Executive Director, Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition