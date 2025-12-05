Parade debuts at Very Merry Huntley Saturday – plus more holiday happenings this weekend

Carly Ritter and Officer Jerry Keppler from the Huntley Police Department decorate department vehicles Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, for Saturday's Christmas parade, a newly added part of the Very Merry Huntley holiday celebration. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Bakley streets. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

Santa Claus is coming to Huntley – and will be among the first participants in a new holiday parade at Very Merry Huntley.

The parade was added as a way to further enhance Huntley’s signature holiday event, the village’s community engagement coordinator, Steve Skurski, said.

The debut parade will step off Saturday at 5 p.m. Saturday, starting at the intersection of Main and Bakley streets, then heading west on Main Street before turning left on Church Street, looping through a village parking lot and coming out on Woodstock Street, Skurski said.

The parade will feature three vehicles from the police department, three from the fire department and three from the public works department, along with golf carts, Skurski said.

While live reindeer will be on hand downtown during the event on Saturday, they will not be pulling Santa’s sleigh during the parade. Rather, Santa will be riding on a golf cart towards the end of the parade, Skurski said.

Once Santa arrives at the Huntley Square, which Skurski estimates will be around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, there will be fireworks and comments from Village President Tim Hoeft. A Lighting of the Square in Huntley is also anticipated to take place around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

It’s anticipated that Santa will hang around in the Square for pictures until 7 p.m., Skurski said, adding there is no cost for the photos.

Also different this year for Very Merry Huntley, the Kris Kringle Market will run during the afternoon from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday along Coral Street downtown. Last year, the market was held earlier in the day inside the First Congregational Church fellowship hall. The cookie walk, which was in the morning last year, will also be in the afternoon this year.

Skurski said event organizers thought it made sense to “concentrate” the festivities later in the day, when people come to the Lighting of the Square.

Other events Saturday include a Running of the Elves, put on by the Rotary Club of Huntley, at 10 a.m.; a Handbell concert at noon; the cookie walk from 1 to 4 p.m.; Caroling in the Square from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; and a pasta dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. A full list of events is available online at huntley.il.us/residents/a_very_merry_huntley.php.

The Running of the Elves is in its fourth year, Jim Uszler, who coordinates the race, said. It began because the rotary was looking for a fundraiser, and it has been “very successful for us,” Uszler said.

Close to 100 people have signed up for Saturday’s race, which is similar to past years. There is a dash for those ages 5 to 12, and a 5K for people of all ages.

Uszler said last year’s two winners were both 14; other runners were in their 80s. He said the race is a “fun challenge” for each participant.

People who want to participate this year can still sign up online at raceroster.com/events/2025/109839/running-of-the-elvesa-very-merry-huntley-event. Participants get a long-sleeved t-shirt with an elf motif and an elf hat.

Running of the Elves will step off from Main Street at the Huntley Square, head east on Main Street, turn left on Ruth Road, right on Algonquin Road, right on Haligus Road and right on Main Street back to the start, Uszler said. It’s the same route that the Huntley Hootenanny uses.

In addition to the Kris Kringle Market, visitors can check out the Shops on Main, which just opened last month. The shops will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, staying open a little later than typical, Skurski said.

Other holiday events in the McHenry County area this weekend include:

Algonquin’s Miracle on Main: Saturday at Historic Village Hall. Events 4-7 p.m. with Merry Market on Main starting at 3 p.m. Tree lighting, Santa visits, live reindeer, trackless train rides, more. facebook.com/events/3007372679462487.

Christmas in Harvard: Saturday downtown Harvard, with events including Gingerbread Showdown display; art, craft and vintage fair; Harvard OCTAVE band performance, more. starlinefactory.com/event/christmas-in-harvard. Egg Nog Jog at 2 p.m. cityofharvard.org/parksrec/page/egg-nog-jog.

Marengo Christmas Parade and Holiday Celebration: Saturday, municipal lot behind fire station. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with tree lighting to follow. facebook.com/MarengoFireRescue.

Home for the Holidays: Saturday, McHenry County Historical Society and Museum in Union, 9-4 p.m. Pictures with Santa, Dickens carolers at 1 p.m., Christmas swag and raffle. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org/events.

Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday with parade at 1 p.m., Main Street. Petting zoo, sleigh rides, caroling, cookie decorating, visits with Santa, more. business.carygrovechamber.com/events.